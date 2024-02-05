Steamship Authority summer ferry reservations begin this week following issue with booking program

Last month, the Steamship Authority delayed the opening of general reservations because of a problem with its booking program, Headstart.

Reservations for the Nantucket route will open at 8 a.m. Thursday, followed by openings for the Martha’s Vineyard ferry at 8 a.m. on Feb. 14, the Steamship Authority said in a statement Friday.

Summer vehicle reservations for the Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard ferries will open to the public this week and next after a technical issue forced the Steamship Authority to postpone the openings in January, officials said.

“Following more than two weeks of extensive troubleshooting by our IT team and external vendors, we feel confident our systems are prepared to provide a smooth experience for our customers during the reservation opening days,” Steamship Authority General Manager Robert Davis said in the statement. “I know this delay has been an inconvenience for our customers, and I thank them for their patience during this process.”

The Authority’s IT department traced the issue to “an underperformance of a cloud-based web server, as well as unexpected communication failures of on-premises web servers,” the statement said. The system’s performance has been stable following a series of configuration changes to the servers, the authority said.

Advertisement

When reservations open, the Authority will manage the number of users allowed on the website using a virtual waiting room that will allow customers to see their place in line and the wait time, the statement said. This will eliminate the need for users to refresh their browsers, the statement said.

Vehicle reservations cannot be made by phone during the online opening periods, but the Authority’s reservation office will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. if customers need help logging on, the authority said.

Summer reservations can be made over the phone and at Steamship Authority terminals beginning Feb. 20 at 8 a.m., the statement said.

Advertisement

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com.