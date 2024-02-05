Terry Francona named honorary chair of US Senior Open

“As an avid golfer myself, I am honored to be selected as the honorary chair of this year’s US Senior Open,” Francona said in a news release from the USGA.

The United States Golf Association announced Monday that Francona was named the honorary chair of the 44th US Senior Open Championship, which will take place at Newport (R.I.) Country Club from June 26-30.

Francona managed the Boston Red Sox for eight seasons, and led the team to two World Series titles, ending the franchise’s 86-year championship drought. Most recently, Francona managed the Cleveland Guardians for 11 seasons. He stepped down last year.

Advertisement

“When I retired from baseball, one of the things that excited me the most was the opportunity to get on the golf course as often as possible,” Francona told USGA. “I’ve been a fan of the sport my whole life and have been lucky enough to form relationships with some of the players on the [PGA] Champions Tour. It will be nice to see some familiar faces while participating in this prestigious event.”

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

The tournament will be the fifth USGA event held at the course in Newport. Newport Country Club was originally scheduled to host the 2020 tournament, but it was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The club is one of the five founding members of the USGA, according to the news release.

“Having spent many happy and successful years in Boston, I know how much the New England community is golf crazy, particularly in the summer. I appreciate the revered place Newport Country Club holds in the history of golf as well as the beauty of the city of Newport,” Francona said.

Advertisement

“Terry Francona is one of the most accomplished managers in Major League Baseball history and an avid golfer who is a regular participant in charity events,” Hank Thompson, senior director of the US Senior Open Championship, said in the news release. “He will be an excellent ambassador for the US Senior Open and help bring together Rhode Island and the New England region around this coveted national championship.”





Brittany Bowker can be reached at brittany.bowker@globe.com. Follow her @brittbowker and also on Instagram @brittbowker.