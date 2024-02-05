Tewksbury police seek public’s help to identify man who allegedly exposed himself

On Jan. 25, police received a report of lewd activity in a parking lot outside a business at 10 Main St., Tewksbury police said in a statement .

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who allegedly exposed himself to a woman outside a Tewksbury business last month, or the white Ford pickup truck he was seen driving away in, officials said Monday.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers learned that earlier that day the man had allegedly exposed himself and made a “lewd comment” before driving away in a white four-door truck that had a yellow v-plow and a gray sander in its bed, the statement said.

Police said they searched the parking lot but could not locate the man or the vehicle. No further information was immediately available.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation can call the police department at 978-851-7373 or send an email to tewks_detectives@tewksbury-ma.gov.

Lila Hempel-Edgers can be reached at lila.hempeledgers@globe.com. Follow her on X @hempeledgers and on Instagram @lila_hempel_edgers.