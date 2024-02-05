‘Time to wrap it up,’ Norwood police chief announces retirement after 47-year career

Brooks, who has been a law enforcement officer for 47 years, will be spending more time with his wife, Donna, and their children and grandchildren, Mazzucco said in a statement.

Norwood Police Chief William G. Brooks III will retire in late April after 30 years with the department, the last 12 of which he served with “exemplary leadership” as chief, the town’s general manager, Tony Mazzucco, said Monday.

“I still love my job, but I cannot do it forever and so I have always known that I need to choose a time to depart when a smooth leadership succession can occur at the Department,” Brooks said in the statement.

Norwood Police Chief William G. Brooks lll reads the department's children's book to kids at the Norwood Recreation Department. William Brooks/X

Brooks was a member of the Supreme Judicial Court’s Study Committee on Eyewitness Identification and the SJC standing committee, according to his biography on Norwood’s town website.

He was president of the Massachusetts Chiefs of Police Association in 2016 and has served on the board of directors of the International Association of Chiefs of Police, his biography said.

Brooks has delivered presentations on behalf of the Innocence Project in 29 states and received the Innocence Network’s Champion of Justice Award in 2012 and the Civil Rights Award for Individual Achievement in 2015, according to the website.

“It has been an honor to serve as police officer this long, and an amazing privilege to serve as Norwood’s Chief of Police,” said Brooks.

The town will be conducting an internal search for its next chief , according to Mazzucco.

“We are forever grateful to the Chief for his years of dedication to Norwood,” said Mazzucco, speaking on behalf of the “thousands of Norwood residents and businesses whose lives have been made better by Chief Brooks.”

Norwood Police Chief William G. Brooks lll at a local lemonade stand. William Brooks/X

