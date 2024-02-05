TSA confiscates gun at Logan Airport after finding it in passenger’s carry-on bag

The New Hampshire man carrying the bag said during questioning that he “originally intended to check the firearm,” the TSA said.

The unloaded .38 Special was found in the bag during security screenings Saturday morning, along with five rounds of ammunition and a pocket knife, the Transportation Security Administration said in a statement Monday.

A handgun was found in a passenger’s carry-on bag Saturday at Logan International Airport, marking the “first firearm detection” by TSA officers at a security checkpoint at the Boston airport this year, officials said.

A state trooper took the gun, and the man “was allowed to continue,” the statement said.

Eighteen firearms were found at security checkpoints in the Boston airport last year and 31 were found in 2022, the TSA said.

“Our TSA officers continue to remain vigilant in performing their security screening duties,” Bob Allison, TSA’s federal security director for Massachusetts, said in the statement. “I strongly urge all gun owners to ensure they know where their firearm is before traveling to the airport.”

Having guns or gun parts at a security checkpoint could lead to a civil penalty, the TSA said, which ranges from about $3,000 for the first offense to up to $15,000, depending on the situation.

This also applies to those with a concealed gun carry permit, as it does not allow people to carry a firearm onto a plane, the TSA said.

Guns are allowed to be in checked baggage if they are unloaded, packed separately from ammunition in a locked hardback case, and also declared at the check-in counter, the statement said.

