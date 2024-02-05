Replacing R.I.’s Washington Bridge could take 1 to 2 years, federal official says

That would represent a significantly longer timeframe than the original estimate of three months to repair the major highway bridge when it abruptly closed in December 2023. In the meantime, the mayor of Providence said tractor-trailers are causing damage to roads, prompting him to ask them to stop detouring through the city.

PROVIDENCE – If Rhode Island has to entirely replace the Washington Bridge westbound — which carries Interstate 195 into Providence over the Seekonk River — the work could take a year or two, a top federal highway official said Monday.

Federal Highway Administrator Shailen Bhatt provided the estimate for replacement at a news conference on the Gano Street off-ramp from Interstate 195 west on Monday, which, like the rest of the Washington Bridge westbound, is closed to traffic due to the critical failure of some bridge components.

“That’s something we’ll be closely monitoring, if that’s the way we go,” Bhatt said.

It’s not clear whether the state will have to replace the bridge, or if a repair is still possible. The R.I. Department of Transportation has said it expects to get reports back on those questions by late February or early March. But the fact that Bhatt came to see the bridge for himself on Monday was a sign of how much things have changed since the bridge originally closed on Dec. 11, 2023.

“We’ve been tracking this pretty closely as it has evolved from a rehab and repair to a potential replacement,” Bhatt said. “I wanted to come up here and get eyes on the bridge today.”

Speaking to a huddle of reporters on the chilly onramp with a sweeping view of the closed bridge, Bhatt put the federal government’s role in three different “buckets”: getting national bridge experts on hand to help the state determine the best possible replacement option on a complex structure; helping ease traffic impacts; and moving quickly to bring federal resources to bear so the bridge can be replaced as quickly as possible, if that’s what has to happen.

“When bridges close, communities really feel the impact,” Bhatt said.

Bhatt was one of several state, city, and federal officials who came out to see the bridge and talk to reporters on Monday. They included members of the state’s congressional delegation and the mayors of Providence and East Providence.

Rhode Island Transportation Director Peter Alviti would not take questions at the news conference. As he walked back up the exit ramp, reporters pressed him for details about the likelihood that the bridge would need to be rebuilt; Alviti said data would guide the state’s decision making.

Bhatt, for his part, said the state did the right thing in closing the bridge. The closure led to terrible traffic, but “the thing that gives me confidence is that when somebody caught it, the bridge was shut down,” Bhatt said.

The closure of the Washington Bridge westbound has led to longer highway commutes, local roads clogged with more tractor-trailer traffic, and concerns about everything from the timing of daycare dropoffs to declines in small business revenue. Though the state quickly opened temporary westbound bypass lanes on Interstate 195′s eastbound side – a totally separate structure – the capacity of a major highway was halved. It’s taking longer to get over the bridge, and it’s taking longer to get through city streets where traffic is spilling over.

Many questions remain unresolved, including how the bridge got to a point where it might need to be replaced, and how much it will cost to resolve the crisis.

The state, along with Providence and East Providence, have tried different steps to alleviate the bottlenecks. That includes everything from adjusting light timing to closing some roads to everything but local traffic. Over the weekend, the state experimented with reducing the number of lanes on 195 west from three to two east of the East Shore Expressway entrance to the highway. The state said it expected the new pattern to allow people using the East Shore Expressway, Pawtucket Avenue, and Broadway ramps to merge more easily.

Anecdotally, the new traffic pattern prompted complaints over the weekend, but Governor Dan McKee said the state is still assessing whether it was effective.

The closure, McKee said, has been “very disruptive.” But, he said, the federal government, the cities, and the state were working on resolving it.

“We’re going to fix the bridge, we’re going to do it right, and we’re going to keep everyone safe,” McKee said.

Providence Mayor Brett Smiley said he was anxious to heard what the plan will be for the bridge, as its closure continues to have an “enormous impact” on city neighborhoods.

“We want to know what the plan is so we can begin to make plans accordingly,” Smiley said.

He also pleaded with tractor-trailer truck drivers to stay on the highway and stop detouring through the city if they don’t have to make a local delivery.

“Our roads are falling apart,” Smiley said, citing the brief closure of Gano Street over the weekend to make repairs. “Our infrastructure was not built for interstate highway traffic.”

He acknowledged he doesn’t have the power to ban the trucks from city roads, but said the city was working to make other changes, including adjusting the timing of traffic lights.

He said he has asked the state to pay to repave Providence roads on the detour route, at no cost to city taxpayers, once the bridge reopens.

Brian Amaral can be reached at brian.amaral@globe.com. Follow him @bamaral44. Steph Machado can be reached at steph.machado@globe.com. Follow her @StephMachado.