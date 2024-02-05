Landslide closes streets in downtown San Francisco

Flash flooding spawned a landslide in downtown San Francisco on Sunday, and falling trees blocked major thoroughfares as torrential rain fell across California, pounding the Bay Area before moving south. Officials in the Los Angeles area ordered evacuations in places vulnerable to mudslides.

Wind gusts along the Northern California coast reached a top speed of 88 mph, officials said — the equivalent of a Category 1 hurricane. Forecasters with the National Weather Service called it “one of the most dramatic weather days in recent memory.”

On the coastline between Los Angeles and Santa Barbara, the major concern was heavy rainfall: potentially 1 inch an hour and up to 8 inches over a 24-hour period. Farther north, it was winds ripping down trees and power lines. More than 175,000 customers had already lost power as of early afternoon.