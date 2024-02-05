Landslide closes streets in downtown San Francisco

Flash flooding spawned a landslide in downtown San Francisco on Sunday, and falling trees blocked major thoroughfares as torrential rain fell across California, pounding the Bay Area before moving south. Officials in the Los Angeles area ordered evacuations in places vulnerable to mudslides.
Wind gusts along the Northern California coast reached a top speed of 88 mph, officials said — the equivalent of a Category 1 hurricane. Forecasters with the National Weather Service called it “one of the most dramatic weather days in recent memory.”
On the coastline between Los Angeles and Santa Barbara, the major concern was heavy rainfall: potentially 1 inch an hour and up to 8 inches over a 24-hour period. Farther north, it was winds ripping down trees and power lines. More than 175,000 customers had already lost power as of early afternoon.
Here’s what else to know:
- The National Weather Service said residents of the Bay Area should expect heavy gusts to continue through the early evening. On the Big Sur coast, gusts of 90 mph are possible.
- San Francisco’s Department of Emergency Services reported a landslide at Market and 18th streets, and closed Market Street’s westbound lanes. Falling trees also blocked major roads.
- Evacuations have been ordered for parts of Santa Barbara County near waterways, including all state campgrounds, and the La Tuna Canyon Road area in Los Angeles County, as well as unincorporated parts of Ojai. The northern portion of Topanga Canyon was also told to evacuate.
- The Santa Barbara Unified School District has canceled all classes Monday because of the storm. Santa Barbara City College said its campuses will have remote instruction Monday.
- The office of Gov. Gavin Newsom said it was preparing for the storm by placing 21 swift water rescue teams on standby. The California State Guard is also ready for rapid deployment if called upon, officials said.
This article originally appeared in The New York Times.