How Nevada made itself a sideshow in the presidential primary season

We know this because Haley is the only candidate still running who appears on the Nevada primary ballot.

It’s true. Mail-in ballots in the Nevada Republican Party are slowly making their way back to election centers. Former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley is likely demolishing Trump and all the other competition.

Did you hear the news that for the first time in the 2024 Republican presidential primary race, Donald Trump is losing by over 50,000 votes to a competitor?

We also know this: it doesn’t count.

Instead of going for relevance by holding the third major nomination contest, Nevada Republicans essentially decided to rig the entire thing for Trump. The state Republican Party decided that delegates would only be awarded to those who win in insular caucuses held two days after the primary.

Further, they said any candidate who puts their name on the primary ballot will be barred from participating in the caucuses.

In other words:

Haley will be essentially unchallenged in the primary. (Though voters can write in Trump’s name.) Trump will be essentially unchallenged in the caucuses. (He faces Dallas businessman and pastor Ryan Binkley and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who has dropped out.) Voters – who are allowed to vote both in the primary and in the caucuses – are confused. So is everyone else. Both contests are essentially being ignored by everyone.

Consider the language coming on the night of the New Hampshire primary. Both Haley and Trump talked about how the race went directly to South Carolina. Which, politically, is true given that it is where the candidates have decided they will go head-to-head.

But technically, it isn’t true. Tuesday is the Nevada primary, along with the Virgin Islands caucuses. Thursday is the Nevada caucuses. The South Carolina primary isn’t until Feb. 24th.

Perhaps worried that in all of this confusion, Haley could claim victory somehow in the primary, the Trump campaign sent out a statement on Thursday repeatedly that the primary was “meaningless.”

However, they also wrote that “due to a confusing Nevada state law passed by Democrats in 2021, candidates had to choose whether to run in the Tuesday, February 6th primary OR the Thursday, February 8th Caucus. Candidates were only allowed to run in one or the other.”

Except this isn’t true. It only got confusing when the Nevada Republican Party decided to hold caucuses and make them count for delegates instead, and the party said candidates had to choose which one to participate in.

The result of all of this is that the candidate largely ignored Nevada voters. DeSantis was the candidate who had the most activity in the state, largely through the Super PAC that backed him. Once the caucus system was announced, which would heavily favor Trump since it is just hard-core activists participating, DeSantis pulled out of Nevada and didn’t make another trip back.

It wasn’t supposed to be like this. This was supposed to be a big year where Nevada would hold the second presidential primary on the Democratic side, something they have never done so early before, and Republicans would hold a critical third Republican contest after Iowa and New Hampshire.

But anyone who has watched Nevada as an early primary state shouldn’t be surprised. Nevada was added to the early primary states in 2008, after a Democratic National Committee formed a commission to look at the primary process.

Since then it has always been a thing that Democrats have taken seriously.

It’s a key reason why the DNC decided to elevate Nevada to hold its primary on the same day as New Hampshire. (New Hampshire moved up its primary in response.) Nevada Democrats were thrilled and changed state law to move away from a caucus to a primary, as the DNC requested. But there was a loophole in there. While the state would put on a primary, the state parties retained the right to still hold caucuses anyway. And despite the fact that Nevada Republican caucuses in the past have been hampered by logistical problems or plagued with fierce infighting, the state GOP opted to keep their caucuses and forsake the primary.

After all, they were told to do that by Team Trump, and they simply complied. The party also added language that no Super PACs could be used to organize in caucus, seemingly to block off Florida Governor Ron DeSantis who heavily outsourced his campaign to his Super PAC.

Haley told reporters in New Hampshire that she wasn’t spending any effort on Nevada and instead was going to “focus on the states that are fair.”

“Talk to the people in Nevada,” Haley said, according to Semafor. “They will tell you the caucuses have been sealed up, bought and paid for a long time. So, that’s why we got into the primary.”

Looking back maybe the Nevada caucuses are the most intellectually honest contest on the entire calendar. While voters in Iowa, New Hampshire, and elsewhere, go through the exercise with campaign rallies and names on the ballot. Nevada basically just told the world that all of that was a waste of time. There is only one Republican candidate: Trump.

James Pindell can be reached at james.pindell@globe.com. Follow him @jamespindell and on Instagram @jameswpindell.