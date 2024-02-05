The election to replace George Santos may hinge on immigration politics

A razor-thin House majority and a congressional seat that is considered politically purple have fueled a surge of millions of dollars into New York’s third congressional district located in part of Queens and Nassau County ahead of the Feb. 13 special election. Democrats and Republicans have seized on the rare opportunity to road test their 2024 messages, with immigration taking an outsized role as bluer cities and states, including New York City and Massachusetts, are struggling to respond to an influx of migrants.

WASHINGTON — An upcoming special election in New York to replace former Republican Representative George Santos is shaping up as a referendum on what is likely to be one of the biggest issues of the year — immigration.

For Democrats, the special election presents an opportunity to not only take a key congressional seat, but to run offensively on an issue that has increasingly been a weak spot politically.

“This race gives us the real opportunity to test the pushbacks, test how we pivot, test how we mobilize, test really how we’re able to motivate the electorate to participate, while pushing back on what is clearly going to be a year of crime and immigration attacks, among others,” said Dan Sena, a political strategist and former executive director of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee.

They hope that their candidate, Tom Suozzi, a former congressman who has been calling for bipartisan reform, can provide a blueprint for other candidates. The race is unfolding as the Senate is considering a bipartisan border deal that many Republicans — including House Speaker Mike Johnson — have said is a nonstarter for them; many Democrats — including President Biden — have urged action on it. The proposal includes new hardline border security measures. Suozzi has come out in favor of it; his opponent, Republican Mazi Pilip, is against it.

The issue has remained at the top of mind for voters, forcing candidates to engage on the politically fraught topic.

“I think he is setting a model for how Democrats need to run on difficult issues throughout the country. You can’t control the issues, you can control how you campaign,” said Kevin Elkins, political director of the NYC Carpenters Union, which is backing Suozzi. “Don’t put your head in the sand and pretend a problem’s not a problem if the voters are concerned about it.”

This vacancy in the House was created after Santos was expelled from the House after a (long) series of scandals that included making up (many) parts of his biography. He was the first lawmaker to be expelled by his colleagues without being convicted of a crime or engaging in disloyalty to the Union during the civil war.

Both Suozzi and Pilip have attempted to not alienate crucial voters by appearing too extreme.

But on immigration Suozzi stands out for his attempts to confront the issue head-on as a Democrat. Though he demurred Monday when asked what other Democrats could learn from the special election — he said was reticent to be a “political consultant” — he warned against making assumptions about which party was stronger on an issue like immigration.

“If the Democrats can do a good job of communicating this message — that we’re willing to make a compromise to fix this problem, and [Republicans are] just trying to weaponize this issue — the public will support the Democrats over the Republicans,” Suozzi said in other remarks to the press toward the end of January.

On the trail, he has highlighted past bipartisan work to draft legislation that would have created legal status for millions of undocumented immigrants already in the United States, while noting the need for “strong borders.” He’s sent letters to President Biden and both party leaders in the House of Representatives asking for a bipartisan deal on immigration. He’s spoken about his 2018 support of a resolution in support of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency, a vote taken at a time that “Abolish ICE” calls were coming from the left. And he’s up with ads trying to get ahead of any attacks on his record.

Congressional special elections are often unique and limited in what they say about the broader environment, and November is still a long way off. But the geography and timing of the race make for a perfect laboratory on this issue. Not only is it extremely competitive — one Emerson College poll conducted in January shows Pilip trailing Suozzi 42 percent to 45 percent, within the margin of error — but voters in this congressional district have seen some of this playing out in their backyard. Last year, a Queens psychiatric hospital parking lot became a relief shelter for migrants.

More broadly, it comes as some Democratic mayors are now calling on the federal government to take action as they struggle to find resources for the migrants who have arrived in their cities, including Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and New York City’s Mayor Eric Adams.

This race is of high priority to both parties, even meriting a visit from Johnson on Friday, as one of 18 congressional districts that voted for both Biden and a Republican House member in 2020. It’s broadly seen as the type of district that will decide who holds the House majority next year.

Republicans have also played a key role in keeping the narrative focused on immigration. Pilip, who was born in Ethiopia and spent part of her childhood living in Israel before eventually coming to the United States, is an immigrant herself, making it difficult to clump her in with much of the extreme right.

“It is definitely one of the biggest issues here. Mazi … has a unique perspective on it as an immigrant twice-over herself,” said Brian Devine, a campaign spokesperson. “She’s on board with immigration … but it has to be done legally, properly.”

Outside groups are also attacking Suozzi on the issue, including the Congressional Leadership Fund, which is focused on winning the House for Republicans and which has committed nearly $5 million to the race. “Tom Suozzi helped create our immigration crisis. In Congress, he’ll make it worse,” said one of their ads.

Both parties understand that this race will help set the narrative for their ability to win in coming months.

“If Democrats can’t win here, in a district that Biden carried by eight points with a former congressman who represented this district for three terms, and he lost because people are so angry about immigration?” said Amy Walter, publisher and editor-in-chief of The Cook Political Report. “Well wow. Maybe [Democrats] are even going to lose seats, forget about winning back the House.”

Lissandra Villa Huerta can be reached at lissandra.villa@globe.com. Follow her @LissandraVilla.