Today in History: February 5, Senate acquits Donald Trump in first impeachment

Today is Monday, Feb. 5, the 36th day of 2024. There are 330 days left in the year.

On Feb. 5, 2020, the Senate voted to acquit President Donald Trump, bringing to a close the third presidential trial in American history, though a majority of senators expressed unease with Trump’s pressure campaign on Ukraine that resulted in the two articles of impeachment. Just one Republican, Mitt Romney of Utah, broke with the GOP and voted to convict.

On this date:

In 1811, George, the Prince of Wales, was named Prince Regent due to the mental illness of his father, Britain’s King George III.

In 1917, the U.S. Congress passed, over President Woodrow Wilson’s veto, an act severely curtailing Asian immigration.

In 1918, during World War I, the Cunard liner SS Tuscania, which was transporting about 2,000 American troops to Europe, was torpedoed by a German U-boat in the Irish Sea with the loss of more than 200 people.

In 1922, the first edition of Reader’s Digest was published.

In 1937, President Franklin D. Roosevelt proposed increasing the number of U.S. Supreme Court justices; the proposal, which failed in Congress, drew accusations that Roosevelt was attempting to “pack” the nation’s highest court.

In 1971, Apollo 14 astronauts Alan Shepard and Edgar Mitchell stepped onto the surface of the moon in the first of two lunar excursions.

In 1973, services were held at Arlington National Cemetery for U.S. Army Col. William B. Nolde, the last official American combat casualty before the Vietnam cease-fire took effect.

In 1983, former Nazi Gestapo official Klaus Barbie, expelled from Bolivia, was brought to Lyon (lee-OHN’), France, to stand trial. (He was convicted and sentenced to life in prison -- he died in 1991.)

In 1993, President Bill Clinton signed the Family and Medical Leave Act, granting workers up to 12 weeks unpaid leave for family emergencies.

In 1994, white separatist Byron De La Beckwith was convicted in Jackson, Mississippi, of murdering civil rights leader Medgar Evers in 1963, and was immediately sentenced to life in prison.

In 2008, Maharishi Mahesh Yogi, a guru to the Beatles who introduced the West to transcendental meditation, died at his home in the Dutch town of Vlodrop; he was believed to be about 90.

In 2012, Eli Manning and the New York Giants one-upped Tom Brady and the New England Patriots, coming back with a last-minute score to win 21-17 in Super Bowl XLVI.

In 2014, CVS Caremark announced it would pull cigarettes and other tobacco products from its stores.

In 2017, Tom Brady led one of the greatest comebacks in sports history, highlighted by a spectacular Julian Edelman catch that helped lift New England from a 25-point hole against the Atlanta Falcons to the Patriots’ fifth Super Bowl victory, 34-28, the first ever in overtime.

In 2018, Jerome Powell was sworn in as the 16th chairman of the Federal Reserve.

In 2022, on the eve of the celebration of her 70th anniversary on the throne, Queen Elizabeth II offered her support to have the Duchess of Cornwall become known as Queen Camilla, a significant decision in shaping the future of the British Monarchy.

In 2023, Beyoncé won her 32nd Grammy to become the most decorated artist in the history of the award.

Today’s birthdays: Tony-winning playwright John Guare is 86. Financial writer Jane Bryant Quinn is 85. Actor David Selby is 83. Football Hall of Famer Roger Staubach is 82. Movie director Michael Mann is 81. Rock singer Al Kooper is 80. Actor Charlotte Rampling is 78. Racing Hall of Famer Darrell Waltrip is 77. Actor Barbara Hershey is 76. Actor Christopher Guest is 76. U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm is 65. Actor-comedian Tim Meadows is 63. Actor Jennifer Jason Leigh is 62. Actor Laura Linney is 60. Rock musician Duff McKagan (Guns N’ Roses) is 60. World Golf Hall of Famer Jose Maria Olazabal is 58. Actor-comedian Chris Parnell is 57. Rock singer Chris Barron (Spin Doctors) is 56. Singer Bobby Brown is 55. Actor Michael Sheen is 55. Actor David Chisum is 54. Country singer Sara Evans is 53. Country singer Tyler Farr is 40. Actor-singer Darren Criss is 37. Actor Alex Brightman is 37. Actor Henry Golding is 37. Rock musician Kyle Simmons (Bastille) is 36. Actor Jeremy Sumpter is 35. Drummer Graham Sierota (Echosmith) is 25.