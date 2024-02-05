Ala. execution by gas is the very definition of cruel and unusual

Re “Alabama hails nitrogen gas execution; others disagree” (Page A7, Jan. 27): I have never favored the death penalty. I am a physician and have spent my professional career attempting to comfort, treat, and heal the sick. Currently I work part time for a hospice. Given my lifelong opposition to the death penalty, I can’t help but wonder why this new method of executing people is considered some kind of upgrade. Forcing a human being to actively suffocate is cruel and unusual, which means that it should be prohibited by the Eighth Amendment to the Constitution.

As a Jewish person, I also feel that we should all be profoundly offended by legalizing gassing a person to death. Have we forgotten what the Nazis did?