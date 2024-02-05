Harvard alumni seeking change — and leadership seats at university

Mike Damiano and Hilary Burns have done a remarkable job covering the extraordinary news emanating from Harvard in recent months, but their recent report on developments at the university omits an important detail (“Students, alums press Harvard for change,” Jan. 31).
In recounting alumni (including me) who have sought sufficient alumni signatures to attain a place on the ballot for Harvard’s Board of Overseers, they omit one of the most notable: Judge Harris L. Hartz of the US Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit. Here we have a judge, who sits on a court just one rung below the Supreme Court, who has taken time from his busy schedule to seek a seat on Harvard’s second most powerful governing board.
As of Friday afternoon, I myself suspect that I will fail in this — my third — attempt on a campaign platform to restore free speech and diminish administrative bloat. The hurdle of more than 3,000 signatures in so short a time is a formidable obstacle to any alum’s gaining ballot access. When I first ran in 2009, a mere 250 signatures were required. When I nearly made it, Harvard raised the required number. In the fine art of candidate suppression, the Harvard Corporation makes the likes of Boss Tweed and James Michael Curley look like amateurs.
Harvey Silverglate
Cambridge
The writer, a lawyer and author, graduated from Harvard Law School in 1967.