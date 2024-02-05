Tool in cancer fight or new wrinkle in the ‘underworld of data mining’

My mother died of pancreatic cancer 40 years ago, at age 69, so the Jan. 25 front-page article about a potential new tool to screen for pancreatic cancer piqued my interest (“High hopes for a new tool in cancer fight”). What I came away with was not the information about the tool (not yet proven in the clinic) but, rather, many questions about TriNetX.
Who are these people who have a huge database of electronic medical records from around the world? Which are the 55 health care organizations in the United States that provided these patient records? Is my doctor’s office one of them? How do I find out?
Who de-identifies my personal information and how do they do it? Do I have an opportunity to opt out of this process? Will I be informed if I’m identified as high risk? How many other for-profit companies have access to my medical information? If the researchers do not know who I am because I am de-identified, what are the ethics of informing or not informing a piece of data, which represents a real person, that has a high cancer risk?
I am (mostly) unconcerned about pancreatic cancer, but I have more questions about this underworld of data mining in health care. Can we have a follow-up article?
Donna Cooper
Provincetown