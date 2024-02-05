Tool in cancer fight or new wrinkle in the ‘underworld of data mining’

My mother died of pancreatic cancer 40 years ago, at age 69, so the Jan. 25 front-page article about a potential new tool to screen for pancreatic cancer piqued my interest (“High hopes for a new tool in cancer fight”). What I came away with was not the information about the tool (not yet proven in the clinic) but, rather, many questions about TriNetX.

Who are these people who have a huge database of electronic medical records from around the world? Which are the 55 health care organizations in the United States that provided these patient records? Is my doctor’s office one of them? How do I find out?