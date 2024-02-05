See photos and videos of the severe damage and flooding from storm pounding California

For the second time in just days, an atmospheric river churning through California Monday is battering the state with heavy rainfall and powerful winds, leading to flooded roadways and knocking out power for hundreds of thousands of residents. In Southern California, officials warned of the potential for catastrophic and life-threatening flooding and ordered evacuations for those in canyons, and California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency for numerous counties, including Los Angeles, San Diego, and Santa Barbara, the Associated Press reported. As the long-lasting storm pounded the state, search and rescue crews worked to free drivers trapped in floodwaters and people in homes surrounded by inundated streets. Photos and videos captured the extent of the damage so far, including fallen trees, flooded neighborhoods, and landslides. Take a look at the visuals below. A tree splintered due to extreme winds on Fillmore Street in San Francisco on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024. Brontë Wittpenn/Associated Press A truck drove through a flooded street during a rainstorm, Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024, in Santa Barbara, Calif. Ethan Swope/Associated Press A boat washed ashore as the second and more powerful of two atmospheric river storms, and potentially the biggest storm of the season, arrived in Santa Barbara, Calif., on Feb. 4, 2024. DAVID MCNEW/AFP via Getty Images A driver was turned back by a mudslide blocking the road as the second and more powerful of two atmospheric river storms, and potentially the biggest storm of the season, arrives in Santa Barbara, Calif., on Feb. 4, 2024. DAVID MCNEW/AFP via Getty Images A man aimed his umbrella into the wind near ocean surf turned mud brown by storm runoff water as the second and more powerful of two atmospheric river storms, and potentially the biggest storm of the season, arrives in Santa Barbara, Calif., on Feb. 4, 2024. DAVID MCNEW/AFP via Getty Images A car drove through a flooded road in Topanga, Calif., on Feb. 4, 2024. APU GOMES/AFP via Getty Images Waves turned mud brown by storm runoff water hit a pier in Santa Barbara, Calif., on Feb. 4, 2024. DAVID MCNEW/AFP via Getty Images A boater stood on the bow of an anchored sailboat as waves crashed over a breakwater in Alameda, Calif., Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024. Noah Berger/Associated Press A person walked along a flooded street as a powerful, long-duration atmospheric river storm, the second in less than a week, arrived on Feb. 4, 2024, in Santa Barbara, Calif. Mario Tama/Getty A man walked his dog on the edge of the Los Angeles River, carrying stormwater downstream Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024, in Los Angeles. Damian Dovarganes/Associated Press Residents stood along a flooded street on Feb. 4, 2024, in Santa Barbara, Calif. Mario Tama/Getty A person walked along a flooded street on Feb. 4, 2024, in Santa Barbara, Calif. Mario Tama/Getty A man rode a bike through a flooded street in Santa Barbara, Calif., on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024. PHILIP CHEUNG/NYT A car drove through a flooded street in Santa Barbara, Calif., on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024. PHILIP CHEUNG/NYT A person walked along a flooded street on Feb. 4, 2024, in Santa Barbara, Calif. Mario Tama/Getty Workers cleared a tree that fell onto a home during heavy wind and rain on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024, in San Jose, Calif. Noah Berger/Associated Press People gathered along a flooded street on Feb. 4, 2024, in Santa Barbara, Calif. Mario Tama/Getty Riders lined up under heavy rain during the California Motorcyclist Safety Program (CMSP) training course on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024, in Glendale, Calif. Damian Dovarganes/Associated Press Motorists crossed a bridge over the Los Angeles River, carrying stormwater downstream Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024, in Los Angeles. Damian Dovarganes/Associated Press This aerial photograph shows vehicles and farm equipment flooded at the Mickelson Pumpkin Patch in Petaluma, Calif., on Feb. 4, 2024. JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images Workers cleared a tree that fell onto a home during heavy wind and rain on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024, in San Jose, Calif. Noah Berger/Associated Press Workers cleared a tree that fell onto a home during heavy wind and rain on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024, in San Jose, Calif. Noah Berger/Associated Press A resident watched as floodwaters rose during a rainstorm, Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024, in Santa Barbara, Calif. Ethan Swope/Associated Press A man carrying an umbrella stood perched above a flooded street in Ventura, Calif., Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024. Eugene Garcia/Associated Press Search and rescue workers evacuated men from a homeless encampment that became surrounded by floodwater from the Guadalupe River on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024, in San Jose, Calif. Noah Berger/Associated Press Search and rescue workers investigated a car surrounded by floodwater as heavy rains caused the Guadalupe River to swell, Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024, in San Jose, Calif. Noah Berger/Associated Press Fallen trees leaned against a damaged home in Pleasure Point, Calif., on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024. LOREN ELLIOTT/NYT Workers cleared a fallen tree from a road in Goleta, Calif., on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024. PHILIP CHEUNG/NYT
Shannon Larson can be reached at
shannon.larson@globe.com. Follow her @shannonlarson98.