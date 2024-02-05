See photos and videos of the severe damage and flooding from storm pounding California

For the second time in just days, an atmospheric river churning through California Monday is battering the state with heavy rainfall and powerful winds, leading to flooded roadways and knocking out power for hundreds of thousands of residents.

In Southern California, officials warned of the potential for catastrophic and life-threatening flooding and ordered evacuations for those in canyons, and California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency for numerous counties, including Los Angeles, San Diego, and Santa Barbara, the Associated Press reported.

As the long-lasting storm pounded the state, search and rescue crews worked to free drivers trapped in floodwaters and people in homes surrounded by inundated streets.