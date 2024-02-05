BU gets back to the men’s Beanpot final, Macklin Celebrini’s two goals helping solve rival BC

The Terriers entered the third period with a 3-1 lead, then added another on Ryan Greene’s goal at 4:47. Senior Luke Tuch helped set it up, forcing a turnover along the wall in the BC zone and sending it across to Greene, who gathered it and sent it past Jacob Fowler (26 saves).

The third time was the charm for the Boston University men’s hockey team, who bounced back from last month’s sweep by Boston College to defeat the Eagles, 4-3, in the opening round of the 71st men’s Beanpot at TD Garden

BC (19-5-1) got back into the game thanks to the work of its fourth line. Connor Joyce pressured a BU defender, taking the puck away in the offensive zone and finding Gentry Shamburger for his first of the season at 8:07, the Eagles within 4-2. They got within 4-3 at 11:24 when Gabe Perreault scored his second of the night, knocking a cross-ice pass from Ryan Leonard past Mathieu Caron (34 saves) and bringing the Eagles fans out of their seats.

But the Eagles could not come up with the equalizer, Cutter Gauthier’s stick snapping in half as he lined up for a one-timer in the final minute with Fowler pulled for the extra skater.

It will mark the fourth time in the last six Beanpots that BU and NU will meet for the championship. The teams split a pair of games in January, with the Huskies beating the Terriers in overtime last Tuesday.

When BC swept BU in a two-game series at the end of January, it was able to hold Macklin Celebrini off the score sheet until the final two minutes of the second game, when the presumptive No. 1 pick of the 2024 NHL Draft scored in a 4-3 BC win.

The 17-year-old would not have to wait as long Monday night, firing in a pair of goals in the first 6:10 to lift BU to a 2-0 lead. His first came four minutes into the contest, when he carried the puck across the blue line and sent a wrister past Jacob Fowler. On Celebrini’s 20th goal of the season, the Terriers had a lead for the first time in three games against their rivals.

Celebrini added a power-play goal at 6:10, one-timing a feed from Lane Hutson over Fowler’s left shoulder. It was Hutson’s 23rd assist, delivering a pass from the point to Celebrini in the right circle for the freshman’s 21st goal. Neither team scored in the remainder of the opening period, which ended with the Terriers outshooting BC, 19-13.

BC finally got on the board in the second period, on Gabe Perreault’s power-play goal at 6:06. Perreault skated the puck across the blue line, then dished to Will Smith, who carried it down the right before giving it back to Perreault as he cut toward the net and notched his 11th goal and team-leading 40th point.

BU regained the two-goal lead at 11:49 when Luke Tuch took advantage of a Eagles’ turnover, gathering the loose puck from in front of the BC net and sending it past Fowler for the 3-1 advantage. It was Tuch’s sixth goal in 11 games against BC — for whom his brother, Buffalo Sabres forward Alex, played from 2014-16.

It was the 294th meeting between the teams, with BU leading the series, 140-133-21, and 30-17 in the Beanpot. They snapped BC’s five-game winning streak, as the Eagles lost for just the second time in its last 10.

