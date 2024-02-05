Northeastern comes from behind, tops Harvard in overtime to earn chance at defending men’s Beanpot championship

Hryckowian had a three-point night, assisting on Alex Campbell’s opening tally 7:08 into the first period, and squaring the score at 10:43 of the third with a goal of his own.

Gunnarwolfe Fontaine blasted home a cross-ice pass from team captain Justin Hryckowian just 33 seconds into overtime, and Northeastern beat Harvard, 3-2, Monday night at TD Garden in a semifinal rematch of last year’s Beanpot championship.

The teams also needed extra time last season, with the Huskies (12-12-2) winning the first-ever Beanpot shootout to claim the championship. They have made the championship game six straight years, and won seven of their last 11 meetings with the Crimson (4-14-3).

Harvard was outshot, 38-22, but took a 2-1 lead on Matthew Morden’s go-ahead tally 4:21 into the third. Ben MacDonald had evened the score 2:53 into the second period.

Northeastern will face the winner of Monday’s second semifinal, between national No. 1 Boston College and No. 3 Boston University.



