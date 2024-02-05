Jordan Walsh made his dream for his first Celtics points a reality, and some other nuggets

“He was like, ‘A dunk or a windmill would be crazy,’ ” Walsh said. “I was like, ‘I’m going for a dunk, KP.’ ”

▪ Sometime Sunday, Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis and Walsh were talking about the most memorable ways for a player to register his first NBA points. Porzingis has 8,580 in his career, so he is familiar with variety. But Walsh, a rookie second-round draft pick, entered the game against the Grizzlies with none.

Marcus Smart’s view from the other side, Jordan Walsh’s new keepsake, the Celtics’ trade deadline approach, and other odds and ends about the NBA’s best team …

Sure enough, less than a minute after checking in early in the fourth quarter to a rousing ovation, Walsh streaked down the left wing, gobbled up a pass from Oshae Brissett, took one dribble, and threw in a two-handed dunk.

His teammates on the bench stood and cheered, the knowledgeable crowd seemed to understand the significance, and Walsh bubbled with excitement.

“I caught it and I saw a lane to the rim and I was like, ‘This is the time,’ ” he said. “And I just jumped as high as I could and just dunked the ball. After that moment, I was like, ‘I’m getting that game ball.’ ”

Walsh said there were a few anxious moments tracking down the ball after the final buzzer. But he eventually retrieved it and was still cradling it while conducting his postgame interview in the locker room.

▪ Just like every other year, Celtics executives are continuing to make calls and look for ways to upgrade prior to Thursday’s trade deadline. One league source said it would be a surprise if the Celtics do not complete a minor move, but it most likely would be to add a player as insurance in case of future injuries rather than to alter the current rotation.

▪ Smart acknowledged that it hurts to no longer be part of the Celtics’ championship quest. But he also has been able to step back and admire the work of so many close friends.

“Just as much as I think I deserve it, they deserve it as much as well,” he said. “So that’s why I say I am ecstatic for those guys, because they work just as hard and they deserve it just as much as I do.”

▪ Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have been named All-Stars, but there will be a chance for another teammate to join them at the Feb. 18 game in Indianapolis. In the coming days, NBA commissioner Adam Silver will select replacements for injured All-Stars Joel Embiid and Julius Randle.

Atlanta’s Trae Young, who is averaging 27.3 points and a career-high 10.9 assists, figures to be a lock for one spot. Porzingis and Celtics guard Derrick White, who have been essential pieces, should be considered for the other one.

The guess here is that Porzingis would be Silver’s choice because he is more recognizable and the league continues to emphasize its global push. But White has appeared in 11 more games than Porzingis and owns a team-high plus-5.6 net rating. Indiana’s Pascal Siakam also deserves consideration.

▪ Tatum said recently that he was waiting for a soft spot in the schedule to finally arrive. Well, it’s here. The Celtics’ remaining opponents have just a .455 winning percentage, giving them the league’s second-easiest schedule.

That slate, combined with a five-game conference lead and substantial injuries to other contenders, should give the Celtics the luxury of creating their own road map that maximizes rest days and limited workloads.

▪ Jrue Holiday has been quietly going about his business. In addition to playing lockdown defense, he is now the team’s leading 3-point shooter at 42.3 percent.

▪ The conference’s playoff picture could become fascinating. Embiid’s injury will likely send the 76ers down a spot or two in the standings. If he doesn’t return this year, that will make them a favorable first-round matchup for any opponent. But if he comes back close to full strength, facing Philadelphia in a 2/7 or 1/8 series could be a tough draw.

The Bucks, meanwhile, are just one game from slipping to the No. 4 slot. So it’s conceivable that the Celtics could face the two teams once viewed as their stiffest competition in the East before the conference finals even arrive. And don’t forget about the Heat, who are currently lurking in eighth place.

▪ Former Celtics assistant Damon Stoudamire has gone just 10-12 during his first season as Georgia Tech’s coach. But that record now includes wins over both Duke and North Carolina following last Tuesday’s 74-73 win over the Tar Heels.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him @adamhimmelsbach.