EMass boys’ basketball: Scoring a perfect 30, Brookline’s Alan Shi headlines Players of the Week

Lorenzo Carrara, Xaverian — The Hawks have won three straight games and two against Catholic Conference foes with their senior captain averaging 25.6 points and three steals in those contests.

Raphel Laurent, Peabody — The senior guard provided 17 points and eight assists in a 69-42 win over Salem, scored 21 points in a 67-42 win over Gloucester, and went for 29 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists, and 5 steals in a 70-51 win over Bishop Fenwick.

Connor Pease, Abington — His 19-point, 11-rebound double double was critical in Wednesday’s 59-57 win over previously unbeaten Norwell, and the 6-foot-4-inch senior added 27 points and 7 rebounds in Friday’s 64-50 win over Carver to clinch the South Shore League Tobin title.