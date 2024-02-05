EMass boys’ basketball: Scoring a perfect 30, Brookline’s Alan Shi headlines Players of the Week

Lorenzo Carrara, Xaverian — The Hawks have won three straight games and two against Catholic Conference foes with their senior captain averaging 25.6 points and three steals in those contests.
Raphel Laurent, Peabody — The senior guard provided 17 points and eight assists in a 69-42 win over Salem, scored 21 points in a 67-42 win over Gloucester, and went for 29 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists, and 5 steals in a 70-51 win over Bishop Fenwick.
Connor Pease, Abington — His 19-point, 11-rebound double double was critical in Wednesday’s 59-57 win over previously unbeaten Norwell, and the 6-foot-4-inch senior added 27 points and 7 rebounds in Friday’s 64-50 win over Carver to clinch the South Shore League Tobin title.
Advertisement
Michael Porter, Scituate — After tallying 17 points in Tuesday’s 68-60 win at North Quincy, the senior guard erupted for 30 points in a 63-41 win at Quincy Friday.
Alan Shi, Brookline — The 6-foot-10 forward scored 30 points without missing from the field in a 63-59 Bay State Conference win over Natick, then produced 18 points and 12 rebounds in a 66-29 win over Milton.