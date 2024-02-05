Watch: Ryan Fitzpatrick narrates emotional farewell video to longtime Harvard football coach Tim Murphy

“Little did you know, the next chapter of Harvard football, under your leadership, would re-write the record books,” Fitzpatrick continued.

So begins the narration by former Harvard quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick in a new tribute video to longtime football coach Tim Murphy, who retired in January after 30 seasons .

The three-minute video includes scenes from Harvard’s 1997 Ivy League championship, three undefeated seasons, and multiple emotional postgame addresses to his players.

“You are a man of integrity and grace,” reads Fitzpatrick, who totaled 55 touchdowns in 30 games playing under Murphy. “You built an unbreakable bond with your players and staff.”

Murphy spent 37 as a collegiate coach. He went 200-89 at Harvard, won 10 Ivy League titles, and was named New England Coach of the Year eight times.

“Coach, enjoy this next chapter,” Fitzgerald concludes. “And when the game ends, we’ll sing again, 10,000 men of Harvard gain victory today.”

