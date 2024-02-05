fb-pixelGlobe Top 10 Skip to main content
HS BOYS' BASKETBALL: TOP 20

EMass boys’ basketball: Depth of Merrimack Valley, Bay State conferences on display in Globe Top 20

By Nate Weitzer Globe Correspondent,Updated February 5, 2024, 29 minutes ago
Every night is a battle in the Merrimack Valley Conference, as Andover's Sam Concemi and North Andover's Zach Wolinski can attest.Winslow Townson for The Boston Globe

There is a logjam at the top of the best conferences in the MIAA, and the Globe’s Top 20 boys’ basketball poll reflects that parity.

Hardly anything separates the Merrimack Valley Large teams — Andover, North Andover, Lowell, Central Catholic, and Lawrence — that populate the top half of the poll. The Bay State is equally crowded with Natick, Needham, and Newton North now back on schedule after the Newton teachers’ strike ended.

Charlestown and Burke, the top teams in the Boston City League, will meet again Thursday in Dorchester after the Townies scored a double overtime win at home last month.

Bedford upended Waltham to join the poll ahead of a matchup with Cambridge for Dual County League supremacy. Top-ranked Catholic Memorial has clinched the Catholic Conference. Mansfield bounced back from a rough stretch with a key 75-73 win over Whitman-Hanson Sunday.

Records based on scores reported to the Globe.

The Globe’s Top 20 boys’ basketball poll

The Globe poll as of Feb. 6, 2024. Teams were selected by the Globe sports staff.

No.TeamRecordPrevious
1.Catholic Memorial14-1-01
2.Franklin15-1-02
3.Andover11-3-03
4.North Andover11-3-04
5.Charlestown11-1-06
6.Lowell11-4-07
7.Lawrence12-5-05
8.Burke12-3-09
9.Wareham14-3-08
10.Cambridge12-2-010
11.Central Catholic9-4-012
12.Natick12-3-011
13.Newton North8-3-014
14.Needham9-4-0
15.Mansfield12-4-016
16.Manchester Essex14-0-017
17.Bourne13-1-018
18.Bedford12-2-0
19.Waltham12-2-013
20.Somerset Berkley12-1-020
