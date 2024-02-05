EMass boys’ basketball: Depth of Merrimack Valley, Bay State conferences on display in Globe Top 20

There is a logjam at the top of the best conferences in the MIAA, and the Globe’s Top 20 boys’ basketball poll reflects that parity.

Hardly anything separates the Merrimack Valley Large teams — Andover, North Andover, Lowell, Central Catholic, and Lawrence — that populate the top half of the poll. The Bay State is equally crowded with Natick, Needham, and Newton North now back on schedule after the Newton teachers’ strike ended.

Charlestown and Burke, the top teams in the Boston City League, will meet again Thursday in Dorchester after the Townies scored a double overtime win at home last month.