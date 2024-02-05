Celtics’ Jaylen Brown reportedly ‘seriously considering’ participating in NBA Slam Dunk Contest

Charania reported Monday night that Brown is “seriously considering” participating in the Slam Dunk Contest during All-Star weekend Feb. 16-18. The list of participants will be released later this week.

Jaylen Brown could be the fifth Celtics player to compete in the NBA Slam Dunk Contest, according to a report from NBA insider Shams Charania.

Brown will be competing in his third All-Star Game after being selected as a reserve by the league’s coaches.

Brown has 58 dunks this season, which is 26th in the league, one spot behind teammate Kristaps Porzingis.

Heat rookie Jaime Jaquez Jr. reportedly will take part in the dunk contest, and last year’s winner Mac McClung has been invited back.

Brown would be the first Celtics player to compete since Gerald Green, who won it in 2006-07 at age 21, catching two creative lobs from Paul Pierce and throwing one down over Nate Robinson.

Dee Brown won it in 1991 with his famous no-look dunk, and Greg Minor (1996) and Ricky Davis (2004) also participated.





