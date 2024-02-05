A late teammate is very much in the hearts and minds of the Salem State men’s basketball team

The Vikings drape his jersey over a chair on the bench and proudly sport No. 20 circles on their warmups. They frequently glance up at a poster of him on the wall that reads: “In Loving Memory: Carl-Hens Beliard, 11/11/04-11/1/23.”

They think of their former teammate, Carl-Hens Beliard, who was shot and killed on Halloween night — seven days before his first collegiate game and 10 days before his 19th birthday.

Before every Salem State men’s basketball game, the Vikings set the shot clock to 20, gather in a circle, and put their arms around one another.

Advertisement

Teammate LJ Hicks points to the sky whenever he hits a 3-pointer, reminding Beliard he’s still with them in spirit.

“Every day, I just try to give it my all for him,” Hicks said.

Though Beliard spent just a few months with the program, the Vikings rave about how his smile lit up every room he entered. Even when a situation looked bleak, Beliard was always laughing and spreading positivity as “a ball of light.”

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

As the Vikings (11-9) try to stay afloat during this difficult time, they do so knowing Beliard would have wanted them to persevere. Three months have passed, yet sorrow still consumes them.

“It’s honestly really tough,” guard Jaden Castillo said. “For the short amount of time I knew him, we got really close. He just had a good aura to him. We try to honor him.”

Salem State coach Chris Harvey discovered Beliard through longtime friend Al Pettway, the coach at Worcester North. Pettway told Harvey he had a 6-foot-5-inch player who was on the rise and would be an excellent teammate.

Harvey took a chance on Beliard, who won a state title with the Polar Bears last winter, and was impressed as soon as he arrived on campus. When he told Beliard he had a spot for him on the roster, Beliard was overjoyed, as he had turned his improbable dream into a reality. Harvey credited him for coming a long, long way in a short time.

Advertisement

Beliard lost his father in the Haiti earthquakes. His mother, Altagrace Beliard, was a source of comfort throughout his childhood and young adulthood.

“He always talked about that, how so many people didn’t think he’d be able to get here,” Hicks said. “He always said the one thing he wanted to do was make his mom proud. ‘Anything I can do, it’s for my mom.’ That’s what kept him going every day. It meant the world to him.”

One day at practice, Harvey was a bit frustrated with the group, and he peered over at Beliard to see him smiling through a serious discussion. For a moment, Harvey considered blowing up at Beliard and asking him what was so funny. He didn’t, because Harvey realized Beliard was simply delighted to be there. That’s just who he was. Someone who saw the best in every situation.

When Castillo noticed Beliard throwing up at practice, he poked fun at him, reminding Beliard that one of them was 23 and the other was 18. Beliard just laughed, told him he had a stomach problem, and continued to smile as he puked.

“Carl was probably one of the happiest kids I’ve known,” Castillo said.

Advertisement

That fateful night, a teammate called Castillo and told him Beliard was wounded just outside their practice facility. Castillo watched the aftermath on FaceTime as police gave Beliard CPR. His friend thought he had crashed and was unconscious, but he didn’t see any blood, and he later realized what had happened.

Harvey woke up at 5:30 a.m. the next day to countless missed calls and texts.

“You think the worst, and it ended up being the worst,” Harvey said. “It was all such a blur. Everything happened so quickly.”

Salem State players gather in a circle of solidarity in memory of their former teammate. Courtesy Emily Jancauskas

The school provided crisis counselors and guest speakers as the student body grieved. When Hicks spoke at a vigil for Beliard, he mentioned how Beliard wouldn’t have wanted anyone to be sad.

“He always played with so much excitement and joy,” Hicks said. “He had a strong passion, so the biggest thing for us was to come together as a group and continue to honor him.”

The Vikings beat Colby-Sawyer exactly a week after Beliard’s death, on an extremely emotional night, then canceled their game against Suffolk the day after the wake and day of the funeral.

Harvey said they were in no state of mind to play on what would have been Beliard’s 19th birthday. He assured his players they could skip practice if they needed to, and they slowly built back enough courage to continue.

“You could see the emotions with the kids,” Harvey said. “Our thing was just to keep them together, keep them connected, have open conversations.”

Advertisement

Hicks keeps a picture of Beliard on his wall and checks in every day. Castillo puts a blue-and-orange pin with his initials on his backpack.

Every practice, the Vikings close with “1-2-3, Carl; 4-5-6, family,” to keep his name alive.

“It puts all things in perspective when you lose a teammate,” Harvey said. “It’s been challenging, but these kids have persevered.”

Trevor Hass can be reached at trevor.hass@globe.com.