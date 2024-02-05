MIAA boys’ basketball power rankings: Merrimack Valley Conference dominates top of Division 1

The Merrimack Valley Conference maintains a heavy presence at the top of the latest MIAA Division 1 boys’ basketball rankings, with Lowell (No. 2), North Andover (No. 4), Lawrence (No. 5), Central Catholic (No. 7), and Andover (No. 8) grabbing five of the top eight spots. Defending champion Worcester North (14-0) is third and Catholic Memorial, the top-ranked team in the Globe’s EMass Top 20, holds the top spot.
Defending champion Malden Catholic has climbed to the top of the Division 2 rankings despite a 7-7 record as of Friday.
Charlestown (9.1098) has slipped to third in the Division 3 rankings behind Taconic (10.1213) and Pittsfield (9.4981).
Defending champion Wareham (12.2430) is atop the D4 rankings, with regional rival Bourne (11.7594) creeping up to the third spot. Manchester-Essex (No. 6) and Burke (No. 7) are also looking like contenders in that division.
New Mission slid to sixth in the Division 5 rankings behind a slew of teams from Western Mass. and perennial power Maynard (No. 2).