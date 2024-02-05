MIAA boys’ hockey power rankings: Tewskbury leapfrogs Concord-Carlisle in Division 2

There’s a new No. 1 atop the MIAA Division 2 boys’ hockey power rankings, and the grip on the top spot in Division 1 could be loosening.

Tewksbury (3.64) overtook Concord-Carlisle (3.23) for the top billing in Division 2 on the strength of an emphatic 6-1 victory Wednesday as the Redmen (12-2) became the first team to beat the Patriots (15-1).

Meanwhile, St. John’s Prep (4.56) remains No. 1 in Division 1, but a two-game skid could put the Eagles’ perch in peril. SJP lost to fifth-ranked Catholic Memorial 2-1 on Wednesday before falling to Arlington Catholic, ranked 24th, on Saturday. Sandwiched between the Eagles and Knights in the top five are Archbishop Williams (3.87), Pope Francis (3.71), and Xaverian (3.64).