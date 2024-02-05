MIAA boys’ hockey power rankings: Tewskbury leapfrogs Concord-Carlisle in Division 2

There’s a new No. 1 atop the MIAA Division 2 boys’ hockey power rankings, and the grip on the top spot in Division 1 could be loosening.
Tewksbury (3.64) overtook Concord-Carlisle (3.23) for the top billing in Division 2 on the strength of an emphatic 6-1 victory Wednesday as the Redmen (12-2) became the first team to beat the Patriots (15-1).
Meanwhile, St. John’s Prep (4.56) remains No. 1 in Division 1, but a two-game skid could put the Eagles’ perch in peril. SJP lost to fifth-ranked Catholic Memorial 2-1 on Wednesday before falling to Arlington Catholic, ranked 24th, on Saturday. Sandwiched between the Eagles and Knights in the top five are Archbishop Williams (3.87), Pope Francis (3.71), and Xaverian (3.64).
Nauset (2.63) remains No. 1 in Division 3, comfortably ahead of No. 2 Scituate (1.78). The Warriors (13-1-1) are unbeaten since a 6-4 loss vs. Nantucket in their second game of the season.
Nantucket (1.93), ranked second in Division 4, could be in position to challenge No. 1 Winthrop (2.91) after the Vikings suffered their first loss of the season, 4-1, on Saturday to Marblehead, the 12th-ranked team in Division 3.