MIAA girls’ basketball power rankings: Bishop Feehan lapping the field in Division 1

The 13-2 Shamrocks (12-2 as of the update) boast a 23.02 overall rating that is backed by a 15.8 opponent rating. Both numbers are on pace to be the highest of any girls’ basketball team since the MIAA installed the power rankings two seasons ago. And though Bishop Feehan still has six games left, many against top teams.

The latest MIAA girls’ basketball power rankings update went live on Friday, and it’s getting increasingly safe to pencil in Bishop Feehan as the top seed in Division 1 .

The gap between Bishop Feehan and second-place Wachusett (17.82) is larger than the gap between Wachusett and No. 9 Lexington (13.39).

Wachusett, Springfield Central, and Woburn are in a tight race for the second seed in D1. Medfield continues to lead Division 2, followed by Walpole and Notre Dame (Hingham).

Foxborough usurped Medway at the top of Division 3 and is pulling away from the field. Norwell, seeded eighth on Jan. 26, has used its 13-game win streak to vault up to the No. 3 seed.

Cathedral maintains control in Division 4 with a 13.66 rating, but the top seed is not secured yet. Tyngsborough (11.85) and Millis (10.39) are keeping it competitive.

Division 5 continues to be a battle. Hoosac Valley (7.11) is now in front of Lenox (6.98), with West Boylston (6.18) and undefeated Renaissance (5.81) in pursuit.

