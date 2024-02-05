MIAA girls’ hockey power rankings: Notre Dame (Hingham) leads three-team race atop Division 1

Another week goes by, and Notre Dame (Hingham) and Duxbury are still holding tight to the top spots in the latest MIAA Power Rankings, released Friday.

In Division 1, NDA (9-3-2) remains at the top. It’s a three-horse race between the Cougars (2.6576), St. Mary’s (2.5252), and Malden Catholic (2.4986), with the gap between third and fourth (Peabody/Lynnfield/North Reading, 2.1179) more than twice as large as the gap from first to third. Belmont — the state’s last unbeaten team — is up to 11th.

Over in Division 2, Duxbury (2.9329) pulled away from No. 2 Falmouth (2.5808), thanks to a win over No. 7 Hingham (11-5-1) on Jan. 27.