MIAA girls’ hockey power rankings: Notre Dame (Hingham) leads three-team race atop Division 1

Another week goes by, and Notre Dame (Hingham) and Duxbury are still holding tight to the top spots in the latest MIAA Power Rankings, released Friday.
In Division 1, NDA (9-3-2) remains at the top. It’s a three-horse race between the Cougars (2.6576), St. Mary’s (2.5252), and Malden Catholic (2.4986), with the gap between third and fourth (Peabody/Lynnfield/North Reading, 2.1179) more than twice as large as the gap from first to third. Belmont — the state’s last unbeaten team — is up to 11th.
Over in Division 2, Duxbury (2.9329) pulled away from No. 2 Falmouth (2.5808), thanks to a win over No. 7 Hingham (11-5-1) on Jan. 27.
Burlington jumped up to No. 3 this week — the Red Devils are 12-1-1 and continue to keep pace with Belmont atop the Middlesex League. Nauset/Monomoy (1.9042) and Longmeadow (1.8050) round out the top five.
The MIAA’s next power rankings update will come Tuesday morning.