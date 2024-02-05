Patriots ready to hire Packers assistant Jerry Montgomery as defensive line coach

For the last six seasons, Montgomery served as Green Bay’s defensive line coach — a role that became vacant in New England because coach Jerod Mayo promoted DeMarcus Covington to defensive coordinator . For the last two seasons, Montgomery also served as Green Bay’s run game coordinator, a title the Patriots have not used in recent years.

Montgomery, 44, spent the past eight seasons with the Green Bay Packers, but recently learned he would not be retained after the team hired former Boston College coach Jeff Hafley as their new defensive coordinator .

Covington played an important role in establishing New England’s stout run defense, which surrendered the lowest average yards per carry (3.3) to opposing teams last season. He also aided the development of 2021 second-round pick Christian Barmore, who registered a breakout season with 8½ sacks, 16 quarterback hits, and 64 tackles, including 13 for a loss.

The majority of New England’s defensive line remains under contract through 2024, with Barmore, Deatrich Wise Jr., Davon Godchaux, Lawrence Guy, and rookie Keion White all set to return. Linebacker Anfernee Jennings, who emerged as an effective run stopper this past year, is set to become a free agent.

Montgomery has an extensive background working as a defensive line coach, also serving in that role for eight years at the collegiate level. Before getting hired by the Packers in 2015, Montgomery had stints at Northern Iowa, Wyoming, Indiana, Michigan, and Oklahoma.

Montgomery already is familiar with new Patriots offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt, whom he overlapped with in Green Bay for four seasons. He also overlapped with Patriots director of scouting Eliot Wolf for three seasons.

Mayo and Covington still have multiple roles to finalize on the defensive side. Steve Belichick, who had an offer to return to New England, is set to become the defensive coordinator at Washington.

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.