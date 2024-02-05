Fixing the offensive line could go a long way in solving some of Patriots’ problems

Between ineffective play and health issues — including an undisclosed illness that sidelined position coach Adrian Klemm for a sizable chunk of the season — New England had problems with pass protection, as well as the run game. While there was plenty of blame to go around when it came to the anemic offensive totals, it started with substandard play along the line. This is a key offseason for the Patriots across the board, but getting this position right would represent a massive step forward for the offense, regardless of who’s at quarterback in 2024.

Step one? Resolve the tackle position. With the two who played the bulk of the season, left tackle Trent Brown and right tackle Michael Onwenu, set to become free agents, it’s reasonable to assume New England will be in the market for help, via free agency or the draft. Brown’s dissatisfaction seemed to mount over the course of the season, so he could be on the way out the door regardless of what sort of deal the Patriots might offer.

Onwenu could be a different story. The Michigan product has played every position along the line except center, and when healthy, he’s demonstrated an ability to be very effective at a variety of spots. He’ll be a pricey re-sign, but if New England can find a way to retain his services, it’ll represent a step in the right direction for a group looking to rebound.

As for the rest of the line, left guard Cole Strange was never 100 percent after an injury the first day in pads, while Sidy Sow (who played more snaps than any member of the 2023 rookie class) eventually stabilized the right guard position after Onwenu moved from guard to tackle. In an inconsistent season, the only constant was veteran center David Andrews, who somehow played every snap.

Youngsters and backups fill out the depth chart. But when it comes to personnel decisions after a miserable season, all options appear to be on the table.

On the roster

Tackle: Onwenu, Brown, Conor McDermott, Vederian Lowe, Riley Reiff, Calvin Anderson, Andrew Stueber (practice squad).

Guard: Strange, Sow, Atonio Mafi, James Ferentz.

Center: David Andrews, Jake Andrews, Kody Russey (practice squad)

Notable free agents (pending franchise tag assignments)

While the Patriots could use help up and down the line, the biggest need is tackle. None of the individuals in Tier 1 (a group many believe should include Onwenu and Brown) will come cheap. There are a few familiar faces in this group, including Jermaine Eluemunor and Cam Fleming. Dalton Risner piqued the Patriots’ interest last season before signing with Minnesota.

Tier 1: T Tyron Smith, T Mekhi Becton, T Jonah Williams, G Kevin Dotson, G Robert Hunt, C Connor Williams.

Tier 2: T Eluemunor, T Donovan Smith, T George Fant, G Kevin Zeitler, G Risner, G Ezra Cleveland, G Damien Lewis, C Andre James.

Tier 3: T Fleming, G Jon Runyan.

Draft possibilities

There’s a lot of time between now and the draft, but if the Patriots feel like other needs can be addressed in free agency, they could use the No. 3 overall pick on Joe Alt or Olumuyiwa Fashanu, left tackles who are considered the best at the position. Zak Zinter (Michigan, North Andover) and Christian Mahogany (Boston College) are guards with Massachusetts ties.

Day 1: Alt (Notre Dame), Fashanu (Penn State), T Taliese Fuaga (Oregon State), T JC Latham (Alabama).

Day 2: T Amarius Mims (Georgia), T Troy Fautanu (Washington), T Graham Barton (Duke), T Patrick Paul (Houston), T Tyler Guyton (Oklahoma), C Zach Frazier (West Virginia), Zinter), Mahogany.

Day 3: T Jordan Morgan (Arizona), C Beaux Limmer (Arkansas), T Isaiah Adams (Illinois), G Kingsley Eguakun (Florida).

Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him @cpriceglobe.