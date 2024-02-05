Patriots assistant Steve Belichick reportedly headed to University of Washington as defensive coordinator

Steve Belichick is expected to be hired as the new defensive coordinator at the University of Washington, according to multiple reports.

Belichick, 36, was the outside linebackers coach the last four seasons in New England, a role that included play-calling duties. He was reportedly offered a job by new Patriots coach Jerod Mayo, but instead will head west to work with new Huskies coach Jedd Fisch.

Interestingly, Fisch, who was the Patriots quarterbacks coach in 2020, has also hired Brennan Carroll (the son of former Patriots coach Pete Carroll) as his offensive coordinator.

