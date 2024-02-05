Kyle Shanahan said he was ‘serious’ about trying to get Tom Brady to play for the 49ers in 2023

“Yes, I was serious about it,” Shanahan told King of the thought to acquire Brady.

In a recent interview with NBC Sports football reporter Peter King , Shanahan — who is set to lead San Francisco into the second Super Bowl appearance of his 49ers tenure — explained that he sincerely considered a spot for Brady prior to the start of last season.

According to new comments from 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, the 2023 rumors about Tom Brady potentially coming out of retirement for a second time and playing for his hometown team weren’t as crazy as they might have initially sounded.

The circumstances favored a potential move: At the time, Brock Purdy was coming off a strong rookie season, but was still recovering from offseason elbow surgery.

“As we talked, I’m looking at Brock, and he’s got his arm in a sling,” Shanahan explained, “and I really am not sure I’ve got a quarterback who’s going to be ready for the start of the 2023 season. That started all of this.”

Brady, having retired for the second time earlier in year, grew up a 49ers fan in the Bay Area.

After opting to not try and sign Brady when he was a free agent in 2020, Shanahan and the San Francisco front office changed course in 2023. It was, he told King, simply an attempt to solidify his team’s chances in the short term as insurance on Purdy.

“I actually thought it was giving Brock the biggest compliment,” Shanahan argued. “I let him know he’s our guy long-term. No question. And if Tom Brady wanted to come here and start for one year, that’s the only way you’re not starting when you’re healthy this year. That’s pretty cool. I wanted to assure him, ‘Don’t worry. You’re our guy. But how cool would it be if Tom Brady would be the quarterback here for one season? How cool would it be for you to learn from him?’”

Purdy, picked as “Mr. Irrelevant” (the last pick in the draft) in 2022, emerged as the starter after improbable circumstances. He outplayed former starter (and ex-Patriot) Jimmy Garoppolo, and rendered former No. 3 overall pick Trey Lance expendable from the team’s roster (Lance was later dealt to the Cowboys).

“I mean, if Brock never got hurt, this wouldn’t have been a consideration at all,” Shanahan claimed. “I’d never have brought it up. But I’ve got to think about the team. What if he’s not ready in September?”

Ultimately, Brady declined the chance to return yet again to the field, staying retired.

Purdy ended up playing in 16 games during the regular season (navigating the team to a 12-4 record as a starter), throwing for 4,280 yards and 31 touchdowns. After leading a second half comeback and defeating the Lions 34-31 in the NFC Championship, Purdy will now make his Super Bowl debut.

