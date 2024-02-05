Stars in motion: School sports photos by high school students

Welcome to our fourth high school sports photo gallery of the winter season, which again captures action all across Massachusetts and showcases work submitted through the Globe’s new high school sports photography program. Students who would like to participate in this free photojournalism program can start by filling out this general interest form. For more information, please contact Sports multiplatform editor John Vitti at john.vitti@globe.com. To see previous teams, sports, schools, and players showcased, check out the previous three photo galleries published Jan. 18, another on Jan. 24, and last week’s on Jan. 29. New installments of this feature will be posted on the Globe’s website throughout the academic year. Additional coverage can be found on our high school sports page. Francis Powers of Westfield High charges toward the Longmeadow High net during a boys' hockey game Feb. 1, 2024, at Olympia Ice Center in West Springfield. Longmeadow won the game, 2-0. AJ Arkoette/Westfield High School St. Bernard's Ryan Gallant (right) faces off against Leominster's Jordan Adu during their boys' hockey game on Feb. 3, 2024, at Wallace Civic Center in Fitchburg. St. Bernard's won the game, 5-2. Emily Olcott/Saint Bernard's High School Greenfield High School sophomore Suhani Patel takes a quick break during the high jump competition during a PVIAC indoor track meet on Jan. 28, 2024, at Smith College. Zachary Ozdarski/Greenfield High School The Dennis-Yarmouth Regional High School girls' hockey team lines up before a game against Martha's Vineyard at Tony Kent Arena in South Dennis on Jan. 27, 2024. Martha's Vineyard won the game, 5-1. Hanna Thornton/Dennis-Yarmouth Regional High School Thomas Ferdinando hits 3-pointer for Governor's Academy during its game with visiting Kimball Union on Friday, Feb. 2, 2024. Kimball Union won the game, 58-56. ANDY JIANG/THE GOVERNOR'S ACADEMY Melrose junior John Arens soars to the rim during a Middlesex League boys' basketball clash with visiting Wakefield on Jan. 30, 2024. Wakefield won the game, 58-53. Daniel Murphy/Melrose High School Junior Elijah Fletcher of Neighborhood House Charter School (left) tips off against junior Stephen Viarruel-Alves of Brooke High on Jan. 5, 2024. NHCS won the game, 56-45. Nasir Hibbert/Neighborhood House Charter School Pembroke sophomore Ryan Conway celebrates after scoring his second goal of the game in a 5-1 win over Silver Lake on Feb. 3, 2024, at Hobomock Arena. Martin Ward/Pembroke High School Vera Marina flies through the air while the Westfield Technical Academy cheerleaders perform during halftime of the Tigers' boys' basketball game against visiting Ludlow High School on Jan. 29, 2024. AJ Arkoette/Westfield High School Anthony Sanchez of Westfield High School finds his way to the basket for a layup during a boys' basketball game at Chicopee Comprehensive High School on Jan. 30, 2024. Chicopee Comp won the game, 78-25. AJ Arkoette/Westfield High School Jacob Pichay moves for a layup during St. Sebastian's 69-42 home victory over Buckingham, Browne & Nichols School on Jan. 31, 2024. Alistair Cooper/St. Sebastian's School Pembroke High senior Gerald Ellison goes up for a layup in a 61-47 win against visiting Plymouth South on Jan. 30, 2024. Martin Ward/Pembroke High School Zach Ericson guards the Governor's Academy goal during the third period of a boys' hockey game against visiting Milton Academy at Whiston-Bragdon Arena on Dec. 9, 2023. Milton Academy won the game, 4-2. ANDY JIANG/THE GOVERNOR'S ACADEMY Dennis-Yarmouth's Robbie McPhee (10) tries to get the puck around a Monomoy Regional defender during their boys' hockey game on Jan. 31, 2024, at Tony Kent Arena in South Dennis. Monomoy Regional won the game, 4-1. Hanna Thornton/Dennis-Yarmouth Regional High School Lyric Ramos drive for a layup during a Bishop Stang freshman boys' basketball game at New Bedford High School on Feb. 3, 2024. The New Bedford ninth-graders won the game, 67-62. JAKE FERNANDES/BISHOP STANG HIGH SCHOOL Steven Latorella of Governor's Academy finishes a blast double leg and pins Winston Wall of Phillips Academy Andover 57 seconds into their 190-pound match. during a tri-meet with Thayer Academy on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024. ANDY JIANG/THE GOVERNOR'S ACADEMY Senior John O'Neill takes a moment before shooting free throws for the Dennis-Yarmouth Regional High School boys' basketball team during its home game against New Heights Charter School of Brockton on Jan. 29, 2024. New Heights won, 68-64. Hanna Thornton/Dennis-Yarmouth Regional High School
