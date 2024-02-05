Blinken meets with Saudi crown prince, hoping to rally support to end war in Gaza

Blinken began his fifth trip to the region since the Oct. 7 attacks in Israel by meeting in Saudi Arabia with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, discussing how to achieve “an enduring end to the crisis in Gaza” as well as the need to reduce tensions across the region, according to a State Department spokesperson, Matthew Miller.

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia — Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in the Middle East on Monday in the hopes of preventing escalating tit-for-tat attacks with Iran-backed militias from spiraling into a broader regional war and to rally allies around a proposed cease-fire agreement for the Gaza Strip.

The secretary of state also is scheduled to hold meetings with leaders in Egypt, Qatar, Israel, and the West Bank — all key players in negotiations over a potential pause in the fighting in Gaza.

The Biden administration and its Arab allies are still awaiting a response from Hamas to a framework for a deal that would involve the exchange of more than 100 Israeli hostages held in Gaza for a pause in fighting and the release of Palestinians detained in Israeli jails.

A US official, speaking on the condition of anonymity to detail the diplomatic efforts, said Blinken would tell allies in the region that the Biden administration’s recent strikes against Iran-backed militias should not be interpreted as an escalation of fighting in the Middle East.

US and British warplanes, with support from allies, have carried out a series of airstrikes against the Iranian-backed Houthi militia in Yemen in an effort to deter the group from attacking ships in the Red Sea.

Miller said Blinken and the crown prince discussed the “urgent need to reduce regional tensions,” citing the Houthi attacks from Yemen that are undermining freedom of navigation.

The United States has also conducted dozens of military strikes in recent days on targets in Iraq and Syria, in retaliation for the killing of three US service members at a base near the Syrian border in Jordan.

In his conversation with the crown prince, Blinken stressed the importance of addressing the humanitarian situation in Gaza, Miller said. More than 27,000 Palestinians have been killed there since Oct. 7, according to the Gaza Health Ministry, and nearly 2 million people have been displaced by the fighting.

Blinken was expected to convey US concerns about the civilian death toll in Gaza when he visits Israel on this trip.

Blinken will also discuss what diplomats call the “day-after” plans for governing Gaza after the fighting ends, including a possible role for the Palestinian Authority, which administers parts of the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

But any such grand bargain appears a long way off as the war still rages in Gaza, where 113 bodies were brought to hospitals in the last 24 hours alone, according to the Health Ministry in the Hamas-ruled territory. Another 205 people were wounded, the agency said.

The fatalities bring the overall Palestinian death toll from nearly four months of war to 27,478. The ministry does not distinguish between civilians and combatants in its count but says most of the dead have been women and children.

In parts of northern and central Gaza, Hamas has begun to re-emerge in some of the most devastated areas after Israeli forces pulled back, an indication that Israel’s central goal of crushing the group remains elusive. Video footage from the same areas shows vast destruction, with nearly every building damaged or destroyed.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said the military would continue to conduct operations in northern Gaza for many months and press ahead with its main offensive in the south, where it has been locked in heavy fighting for weeks, until it has “full reign” over the entire territory.

He said the offensive will eventually reach the town of Rafah, on the Egyptian border, where some 1.5 million displaced Palestinians have sought refuge. Egypt has said an Israeli deployment along the border would threaten the peace treaty the two countries signed over four decades ago.

The Biden administration is also hoping to make progress toward getting Saudi Arabia to establish diplomatic relations with Israel, a long-term objective the United States sees as important to stabilizing the Middle East. Under a proposed deal, the United States would offer Saudi Arabia a defense treaty, help with a civilian nuclear program, and increase arms sales, while the Saudis and Americans would, in theory, get Israel to accept conditions for concrete steps toward the creation of a Palestinian state in return for Saudi recognition.

Miller’s account of the meeting between Blinken and the crown prince did not contain any specific references to such efforts, but he said the two had discussed “building a more integrated and prosperous region and reaffirmed the strategic partnership between the United States and Saudi Arabia.”

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.