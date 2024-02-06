Author Peter H. Reynolds to celebrate World Read Aloud Day at the Boch Center Wednesday

Children’s book author Peter H. Reynolds will celebrate World Read Aloud Day at the Boch Center on Wednesday with a reading of his book “The World Collector,” and will host and interactive workshop with the Boch Center Education Team at the Shubert Theatre.

Reynolds will also share a sneak peek of his new book, called “The Reflection In Me,” releasing March 5.

“We are thrilled to announce our participation in World Real Aloud Day and our continued partnership with the extraordinary Peter Reynolds for the second year in a row,” said Josiah Spaulding, president and CEO of the Boch Center, in a press release. “This event embodies our commitment to education, community engagement and the transformative power of storytelling and we invite everyone to join us virtually on our Shubert Theatre stage.”