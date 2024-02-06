fb-pixelPeter H. Reynolds celebrates World Read Aloud Day at Boch Center Skip to main content
Author Peter H. Reynolds to celebrate World Read Aloud Day at the Boch Center Wednesday

Global event includes over 1,000 students from Massachusetts public schools as well as a virtual audience of nearly 20,000

By Adri Pray Globe Correspondent,Updated February 6, 2024, 46 minutes ago
New York Times best-selling children's author and illustrator Peter H. Reynolds, pictured here at a school event in 2016, will celebrate World Read Aloud Day on Wednesday with a live event at the Shubert Theater.UWMBMV

Children’s book author Peter H. Reynolds will celebrate World Read Aloud Day at the Boch Center on Wednesday with a reading of his book “The World Collector,” and will host and interactive workshop with the Boch Center Education Team at the Shubert Theatre.

Reynolds will also share a sneak peek of his new book, called “The Reflection In Me,” releasing March 5.

“We are thrilled to announce our participation in World Real Aloud Day and our continued partnership with the extraordinary Peter Reynolds for the second year in a row,” said Josiah Spaulding, president and CEO of the Boch Center, in a press release. “This event embodies our commitment to education, community engagement and the transformative power of storytelling and we invite everyone to join us virtually on our Shubert Theatre stage.”

World Read Aloud Day is a global event celebrating the power of reading aloud to “create community, amplify new stories, and advocate for literacy as a human right,” according to a press release.

The Boch Center expects to have over 1,000 students in-person on Wednesday from Boston Public Schools, Chelsea Public Schools, and more. There are also over 1,000 classrooms registered for the event worldwide, including students in 16 different countries, with a virtual audience of nearly 20,000.

Virtual livestream registration can be found here.

Adri Pray can be reached at adri.pray@globe.com. Follow her @adriprayy.

