Despite Carl Weathers’s passing, Gronk Super Bowl ad to air

There were some questions about whether the online sports-betting company FanDuel would air its Super Bowl commercial featuring Carl Weathers, the actor who died last week at 76. The spot, which has been teased for weeks with shorts including Weathers, is, like last year, about whether or not Rob Gronkowski can kick a field goal live.
FanDuel has announced that it will indeed run the Weathers commercial as planned. According to Variety, the company talked to Weathers’s survivors, who, as one of the VPs put it, have been “very supportive that they would still like to see Carl in the work.”
There are different edits of the commercial, based on whether Gronkowski makes the kick (he did not last year). “Rob will kick the field goal and he will be even more inspired to make it,” the VP said. “He really enjoyed meeting Carl and found him to be such an optimistic and energetic person.”
The VP added that the original two edits wouldn’t be “appropriate” anymore. “Since the news of Carl’s passing came, we have been working with editors to help us get back to something that does make sense.”
