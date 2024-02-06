Despite Carl Weathers’s passing, Gronk Super Bowl ad to air

There were some questions about whether the online sports-betting company FanDuel would air its Super Bowl commercial featuring Carl Weathers, the actor who died last week at 76. The spot, which has been teased for weeks with shorts including Weathers, is, like last year, about whether or not Rob Gronkowski can kick a field goal live.

FanDuel has announced that it will indeed run the Weathers commercial as planned. According to Variety, the company talked to Weathers’s survivors, who, as one of the VPs put it, have been “very supportive that they would still like to see Carl in the work.”