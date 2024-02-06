Jason Aldean, Randy Houser, and Kristin Chenoweth react to the death of Toby Keith

“Toby Keith was big, brash, and never bowed down or slowed down for anyone, His story is a distinctly American one — a former roughneck oil worker who carved out his own space in country music with a sinewy voice and an unbending will to succeed.” — Kyle Young, CEO of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, in a statement.

“Absolutely heartbreaking. Not only a country music legend, but also an American hero. He will be remembered for what he did for our great military more than anything and I know that’s how he would want it. God bless Toby and his family.” — Austin Burke on Instagram.