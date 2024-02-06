Freedy Johnston’s setbacks came in bunches, but he’s found the road back

By that, he means make sure you have a contract when you’re working with intellectual property — particularly your own. That’s a lesson Johnston learned the hard way while making his latest album, 2022′s country-tinted “Back on the Road to You,” his first in seven years. Johnston, 63, hadn’t meant for there to be such a long gap. In 2018, he was recording new songs for the follow-up to 2015′s “Neon Repairman” after reconnecting with a collaborator who had helped him early in his career. Things didn’t go as planned.

Freedy Johnston has two pieces of advice for young musicians: “Don’t feel bad for being a singer-songwriter, first of all,” Johnston says in advance of a performance Saturday at Passim. “And second of all, always put it on paper.”

Advertisement

“I tried to make another record with an old friend, and I didn’t sign any papers with him, because we were old friends,” Johnston says. “And he absconded with the tapes.”

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

Efforts to get them back proved unsuccessful, so Johnston had to start over — just as the pandemic hit, leaving him living in isolation for a year on his brother’s farm outside Oklahoma City, in need of a hip replacement. His only contact for a while was with a neighbor whose political opinions were the opposite of his own.

“We would drink beer and smoke pot, listen to music, and yet we couldn’t have disagreed more on the whole world,” Johnston says. “That was instructive to me, that I could get along with this person even though we couldn’t agree on one thing politically.”

Johnston got a new hip thanks to a Christian charity his brother is involved with, and he resumed playing gigs as soon as he was able to. Then it was time to get back to work on a new album. This time around, he asked a different group of old friends if they would help out, resulting in contributions from Susan Cowsill, Susanna Hoffs, and Aimee Mann, who Johnston first met in Boston near the end of her tenure in ‘Til Tuesday. Mann sang on the tune “Darlin’” and also drew illustrations for a video for the track.

Advertisement

“Back on the Road to You” is Johnston’s 10th studio album in a career that began in the late 1980s, after he moved to New York from his native Kansas and began performing his songs in clubs. His commercial breakthrough came in 1994 on “This Perfect World,” his fourth album and major-label debut. The critically acclaimed LP included his best-known song, “Bad Reputation,” which reached No. 54 on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart and appeared in the soundtrack to the 1996 film “Kingpin.” Even 30 years later, Johnston marvels at the effect that a sudden jolt of success had on him.

“If you give me a major label record deal, this publishing deal, fix my teeth, tell me in the press I’m really good, you think I’m going to be the same?” Johnston says. “I went from a guy with an office job just barely making it to being a jerk really fast. Luckily, it didn’t last that long.”

Johnston made four studio albums for Elektra Records before he resumed releasing albums on independent labels, including a 2012 collaboration with Cowsill and Jon Dee Graham as the Hobart Brothers & Lil’ Sis Hobart. Through it all, he’s maintained a knack for writing songs with “deep detail and timeless themes told unconventionally,” says Gary Louris, whose band the Jayhawks toured with Johnston last fall.

Advertisement

“He is more of a storyteller than I ever was,” says Louris, who first met Johnston in the early ‘90s. “I admire someone who has an identifiable voice as a writer. And speaking of voices, he could sing the phonebook (if those still existed) and make it sound like Steinbeck. He has one of those singing voices that I love. It’s not trained or textbook good — it’s distinctive. It draws you in. It has character.”

Johnston doesn’t plan to wait another seven years between albums. Though he describes songwriting as something that happens to him more than a discipline he pursues, he hasn’t been idle. Johnston says he’s been recording demos of 10 new songs for his next project.

“It’s clear that I can’t stop doing it,” Johnston says with a laugh. “It’s like this condition I have where the songs come to me and I have to finish them or they’ll bother me till the end of my life.”

As for the missing recordings from 2018, Johnston says he has accepted that they’re gone and they’re not coming back. In the end, he made the album he wanted to make, even if it took longer than he had hoped.

“Yeah, I got screwed, but the reason I got screwed was because I was dumb,” he says. “This is me saying to the young musicians: Don’t let this happen to you.”

Advertisement

FREEDY JOHNSTON

With Steve Forbert. At Club Passim, 47 Palmer St, Cambridge, Feb. 10 at 8 p.m. $35. 617-492-7679, www.passim.org

Follow Eric R. Danton on Mastodon, journa.host/@erdanton, and on Bluesky @erdanton.bsky.social.