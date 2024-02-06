What you need to know about Sunday

WHERE: It’s taking place in Las Vegas for the first time, at Allegiant Stadium.

WHO’S PLAYING: The San Francisco 49ers are playing last year’s winners, the Kansas City Chiefs. This will be a rematch of Super Bowl LIV when the Chiefs defeated the 49ers 31-20.

Super Bowl LVIII arrives on Sunday, 20 years after Nipplegate, when Justin Timberlake exposed Janet Jackson’s nipple and the country went bonkers.

WHERE TO WATCH: The game will be televised nationally on CBS, with Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, and Tracy Wolfson calling the shots. It will be available to stream on Paramount+, as well as via the NFL Network’s app or website.

Advertisement

PREGAME: It starts Sunday at 5 p.m. 1) Reba McEntire will perform the national anthem. 2) Post Malone will sing “America the Beautiful.” And 3) Andra Day will sing “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”

KICKOFF: It’s Sunday at 6:30 p.m. Please be sure the nachos and tater tots are heated up properly in time. It’s imperative.

HALFTIME: Usher is the headliner of “the Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show.” He previously appeared as a guest during the Black Eyed Peas performance at Super Bowl XLV.

FOR THE KIDS: Nickelodeon now features an alternative telecast geared toward the younger folk. Starting at kickoff, it will include Nickelodeon stars, lots of slime graphics on the football field, and an appearance by Bikini Bottom’s own SpongeBob SquarePants. According to the trailer, it’s “The Collab of a Life-Slime.”

AND WHAT OF TAYLOR? Swift has a concert in Tokyo on Feb. 10. Can she make it back in time? Fans have done the travel math and believe she will be there to cheer on Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, her beau.

THE MOST IMPAWTANT BOWL OF ALL: Puppy Bowl XX, of course. The action starts at 2 p.m., with some pregame stuff at 1 p.m. and a half-time kitty show. It can be found on Animal Planet, Discovery Channel, TBS, TruTV, Discovery Plus, and Max.

Advertisement

Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him @MatthewGilbert.