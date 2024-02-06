Boston outdoor dining slated to return in May, city announces

In other parts of town, participating restaurants will once again have to comply with design requirements around accessibility, sidewalk width, and pedestrian access, and pay a one-time fee of either $199 or $399, depending on whether they have a liquor license.

The North End, a restaurant-dense Italian enclave, will be mostly barred from alfresco seating for a second season.

Boston’s pandemic-era outdoor dining program will continue into its fifth year this summer, offering another opportunity for streetside tables in nearly every city neighborhood, officials announced Tuesday.

The outdoor dining season itself will run through May through October. The application portal opened Tuesday.

In a news release, Mayor Michelle Wu’s administration announced it has streamlined the application process for returning businesses this year and debuted new features, including “outdoor dining consultations, accessible design templates, real-time application tracking, office hours, [and] site visits” to ease the burden on restaurants.

“This year, we’re making it easier for new and previously approved businesses to take part in the program, creating spaces to gather together and enjoy the cuisine of our small businesses,” Wu said.

The decision to exclude the North End came after almost a year of meetings with the North End Outdoor Dining Task Force, a city-assembled group of residents and restauranteurs who consulted on how alfresco seating should — or should not — overtake the neighborhood in the future.

In a Tuesday letter to the Task Force, Segun Idowu, city chief of economic opportunity and inclusion, said he repeatedly heard concerns in those meetings about trash, traffic, and congestion for residents. His team is now exploring suggestions from members for a North-End specific program in the future that would allow weekend-only outdoor dining, smaller patios, a regular “Open Streets” concept, or a lottery system to choose participating restaurants.

But because of time constraints, this season, “we are making the decision to continue last year’s policy — to not permit on-street outdoor dining in the North End for the 2024 season while continuing to allow all sidewalk patios that comply with our citywide guidelines,” the letter said.

These regulations require “adequate” sidewalk width and make it impossible for most restaurants in the neighborhood to serve outdoors.

Regulations for patios on public property have ballooned since the program began as a boost for struggling restaurants during the pandemic. During the 2020 season, businesses were spared from onerous rules and instead given a free pass to seat as many people as possible safely to stay afloat. Requirements about barriers, accessibility, insurance, and sidewalk width were only penned two years ago and expanded again in 2023. (City rules for private patios have remained largely the same since before COVID.)

The most expansive changes largely hit the North End. The Wu administration charged business owners there an exclusive $7,500 fee for outdoor dining in 2022, and then forbade streetside tables in 2023 to appease residents’ complaints about “quality of life” issues. It sparked a years-long battle between the North End residents, restaurants, and City Hall, and inspired two lawsuits from business owners.

One lawsuit by 21 North End restaurants was filed just last month, alleging that the neighborhood outdoor dining ban was unconstitutional and that Wu’s actions amount to Italian-American discrimination.

In a January news release, restaurant owners involved in the suit said they “have not worked their entire lives and built their businesses for years to be silent victims on the altar of unchecked governmental power and deliberate overreach.”

Over the years, Wu has repeatedly denied that the North End is being singled out by the rules, insisting that the city is doing its best to balance the views of roughly 100 restaurants with the well-being of 11,000 neighborhood residents.

At a recent lunch at Pauli’s on Salem Street, Wu said: “The same exact parameters apply to every single neighborhood in terms of the width that is necessary to use the sidewalk. Chinatown is in the same situation as the North End.”

Across the city, fewer and fewer restaurants have taken part in outdoor dining since its inaugural year: More than 300 restaurants, including dozens of North End spots, participated in outdoor dining in 2022. That fell to roughly 50 the next year, city data shows.

Some of the drop-off can be attributed to the North End, where dozens of restaurants that previously served alfresco no longer can. But other restaurants citywide blamed their choice on the burdensome guidelines, which require businesses to hire architects or other professionals to draft site plans for patios — an expense Wu previously tried to defray with public funds. Others said the cost of hiring waitstaff to serve extra tables is too high.

Diti Kohli can be reached at diti.kohli@globe.com. Follow her @ditikohli_.