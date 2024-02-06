Clean Harbors buys N.C. company

Clean Harbors Inc. has inked a $400 million cash deal to buy a North Carolina provider of environmental and emergency response services. The purchase of Charlotte-based HEPACO is expected to close in the first half of this year, and will bring about 1,000 employees into Clean Harbors’ 15,000-plus person environmental services workforce. Norwell-based Clean Harbors co-CEO Eric Gerstenberg said HEPACO offers skilled personnel and a fleet of more than 900 vehicles to help Clean Harbors “gain efficiencies” and broaden its offerings, including by expanding the company’s rail and marine capabilities. HEPACO is expected to generate about $270 million in revenue for the full 2023 fiscal year. Clean Harbors, which is funding the acquisition through its available cash and some additional debt financing, said it plans to find $20 million in annual savings as a result of the deal. — JON CHESTO

LAYOFFS

Amazon to terminate hundreds in health divisions

Amazon is laying off hundreds of employees in its health care division, stepping up an ongoing campaign to trim costs. The job cuts will impact “a few hundred roles” between the One Medical chain of doctors offices Amazon acquired last year and the company’s online pharmacy operation, Neil Lindsay, chief of Amazon Health Services, said in a note to employees on Tuesday. The layoffs follow rolling reductions in late 2022 and early 2023 that ultimately totaled more than 27,000 employees. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

SOCIAL MEDIA

Bluesky now open to everyone

Bluesky, the decentralized social network that was cofounded by former Twitter chief executive Jack Dorsey, is expanding its app to all interested users, abandoning an invite-only system that the service used to help regulate growth for the past year. The social network opened to the public last February, and now claims 3 million users, but Bluesky only allowed new users via an invite code to ensure the technology supporting the network could handle the traffic. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

EQUITY

Zoom cuts DEI team

Zoom Video Communications Inc. fired a team of workers focused on diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives as part of its recent round of job cuts, making it the latest company to change course on DEI efforts. The company will instead work with external consultants to engage “all of our employees” with a focus on “inclusion,” chief operating officer Aparna Bawa wrote to staff last week. She said Zoom needed to change its approach to DEI, according to a memo seen by Bloomberg News, adding that some work will still be done by internal staff. Zoom was among a slew of companies that launched a DEI program in 2020, after George Floyd’s murder by a white Minneapolis police officer. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

AUTOMOTIVE

Toyota to expand Kentucky factory

Toyota says it will invest $1.3 billion at its huge factory complex in Georgetown, Ky., in part so it can build an all-new three-row electric SUV to be sold in the United States. The company says the money will help with future electric vehicle production, including the addition of a line to assemble battery cells into packs for other EVs. But it won’t add any new jobs to the complex, which now employs nearly 9,400 workers. The investment brings to nearly $10 billion the amount of money that Toyota has spent at the plant, the company said in a statement Tuesday. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

AUTOMOTIVE

GM to recall pickups over tailgate problem

General Motors is recalling more than 323,000 heavy-duty pickup trucks in the United States because the electronic tailgate release switches can short circuit and open the gates while the vehicles are in park. The recall covers certain Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra 2500 and 3500 trucks from the 2020 through 2024 model years. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says in documents posted on its website Tuesday that water can get into the switches and cause the tailgates to open when in park gear. The agency says that can result in unsecured cargo falling out of the beds, creating a road hazard and increasing the risk of a crash. GM is advising owners to check that the tailgate is closed and latched before they drive the trucks. Dealers will replace an exterior touchpad switch. Owners are to be notified by letter starting March 18. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

AUTOMOTIVE

Honda recalling vehicles over airbags

Honda is recalling more than three quarters of a million vehicles in the United States because a faulty sensor may cause the front passenger air bags to inflate when they’re not supposed to. The recall covers certain Honda Pilot, Accord, Civic sedan, HR-V, and Odyssey models from the 2020 through 2022 model years, as well as the 2020 Fit and Civic Coupe. Also included are the 2021 and 2022 Civic hatchback, the 2021 Civic Type R and Insight, and the 2020 and 2021 CR-V, CR-V Hybrid, Passport, Ridgeline, and Accord Hybrid. Affected models from the Acura luxury brand include the 2020 and 2022 MDX, the 2020 through 2022 RDX, and the 2020 and 2021 TLX. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

MUSIC

Spotify, the music-streaming giant, reported subscriber growth that surpassed Wall Street’s expectations amid international growth. Premium subscribers rose to 236 million in the fourth quarter, the company said Tuesday in a statement, beating the 235-million average of analysts’ estimates compiled by Bloomberg. Monthly active users jumped 23 percent to 602 million — Spotify’s second-largest gain ever for the quarter, the company said. Revenue was roughly in line with estimates. Spotify has been working over the past year to cut costs in a drive to become more efficient and profitable. In December, it laid off around 1,500 people. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

WORKPLACE

SpaceX execs joked about sexual harassment, complaint says

Executives at Elon Musk’s SpaceX discriminated against women, joked about sexual harassment, and fired workers for raising concerns, seven former employees allege in California civil rights complaints viewed by Bloomberg. The California-based workers, who were fired in 2022 after circulating an open letter critical of Musk’s behavior, argue that the aerospace company’s actions violated the state’s Fair Employment and Housing Act. The law bans sex-based discrimination and retaliation against employees who raise concerns in the workplace. The filings open up a new front in a contentious legal battle between SpaceX and the workers, who are mostly engineers. In November 2022, the ex-employees also brought complaints about the company to the US National Labor Relations Board, saying SpaceX violated federal labor law by firing them. Last month, the NLRB’s prosecutors agreed, accusing SpaceX of illegally retaliating against the workers. In response, the Musk-led company sued the agency. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

ENTERTAINMENT

Nintendo boosted by Mario game

Nintendo reported healthy sales and profits on the back of the hit “Super Mario Bros. Wonder” game, prompting the Japanese video game maker to raise its full fiscal year forecasts. Kyoto-based Nintendo Co. said Tuesday that demand for what it called the first completely new Super Mario game in the series remained strong. Sales of the new Zelda game and “Pikmin 4″ also surged. More than 10.7 million units of the latest Super Mario game have been sold around the world since it went on sale in October, according to Nintendo. It is banking on upcoming games like “Mario Vs. Donkey Kong” and “Princess Peach Showtime” to keep the sales momentum going. — ASSOCIATED PRESS



