DraftKings executive’s misbehavior, non-compete aired in dueling lawsuits

In a lawsuit filed in federal court in Boston on Monday, DraftKings sued Michael Hermalyn, its former senior vice president of business development, who gave notice on Feb. 1 that he’d be joining Fanatics. DraftKings is seeking a restraining order preventing Hermalyn from going to work for Fanatics, poaching DraftKings employees, or sharing DraftKings information with its rival.

Super Bowl week is always a busy time for online betting company DraftKings, but this year might be especially crazy. A top executive at the Boston firm said he is jumping to rival Fanatics, igniting a legal battle over alleged stolen marketing plans for the Super Bowl, improper employee poaching, and workplace misbehavior.

DraftKings alleged in the lawsuit that Hermalyn secretly met with Fanatics’ chief executive Michael Rubin over the past year, stole DraftKings’ confidential plans for the upcoming Super Bowl, and ultimately violated his non-compete agreement by joining the rival. The company further claimed that Hermalyn left because he was disciplined after a female coworker complained about inappropriate treatment, according to the suit.

“During his employment with DraftKings Hermalyn engaged in numerous other acts of deception, lies, and other misconduct,” the company said in the lawsuit.

DraftKings declined to comment beyond the lawsuit.

Hermalyn has filed a lawsuit of his own, initially in state court in California, claiming he recently moved to that state, where non-compete agreements are outlawed. The lawsuit was moved to federal court in Los Angeles on Feb. 5.

“DraftKings, Mr. Hermalyn’s former employer, has sought to improperly constrain Mr. Hermalyn from pursuing a lawful profession of his choosing with Fanatics VIP in California,” the lawsuit said. “DraftKings’ employment-related agreements with Mr. Hermalyn contain overbroad and illegal post-employment restrictive covenants.”

In a statement, Fanatics called the charges in DraftKings lawsuit “sour grapes.”

“DraftKings is understandably upset that one of its employees left for the greener pastures at Fanatics,” the company said. “The fact that they are trying to drum up ridiculous allegations on one of their well-respected executives in an attempt to ruin his reputation sheds some light on why employees may be choosing to leave that organization.”

Hermalyn did not return a call for comment. Russell Beck, Hermalyn’s Boston-based lawyer, did not return a call and email seeking comment.

Hermalyn joined DraftKings in 2020 and lived in New Jersey at the time, according to the company’s lawsuit.

As senior vice president for business development, Hermalyn’s job was to help DraftKings make business connections with partners including sports leagues and media outlets. He also helped identify and woo the biggest bettors, known as VIPs, on the DraftKings platform.

But in February 2023, while attending the Super Bowl in Arizona between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, Hermalyn secretly met with Fanatics chief executive Rubin, DraftKings lawsuit said. Over the next year, Hermalyn tried to convince several people he worked with at DraftKings to join Fanatics, according to the lawsuit.

The effort also included Hermalyn falsely telling DraftKings management that he was trying to stop Fanatics from poaching his staff, the lawsuit said, calling the former executive a “double agent.”

“Hermalyn leveraged his lies and self-dealing to trick DraftKings into awarding him a lucrative retention compensation package,” DraftKings said in the lawsuit.

The situation heated up last month, when the company told Hermalyn his title and compensation were being reduced after an investigation spurred by a female employee’s allegations of workplace mistreatment, the lawsuit said. “Numerous additional employees raised allegations of improper conduct including theft of company funds, inappropriate behavior towards women and bullying,” the lawsuit read.

The allegations included using a corporate credit card to purchase thousands of dollars of wine for personal friends and steering holiday gift business to a boutique owned by a friend, the lawsuit said.

The inappropriate behavior allegedly included berating a female employee during a meeting, unwelcome physical contact with a female employee, and inappropriate comments regarding a female colleague’s appearance, the lawsuit said.

Before meeting with Rubin at the end of January about taking a job with Fanatics, Hermalyn sent an email to his colleagues at DraftKings saying he would be out of the office for two days because “a friend passed,” the company said in its lawsuit.

The next day, Hermalyn was in Los Angeles, the lawsuit said, citing geolocation data, call logs, and other activity on DraftKings’ corporate account. There he downloaded a file, called the “(Master) SB 2024″ spreadsheet, which was accessible by only 21 DraftKings employees; the file contained DraftKings’ plans for entertaining business partners, celebrities, vendors, and others, the company said in the lawsuit.

“Through misappropriation and exploitation of DraftKings’ trade secrets and confidential information, including information relating specifically to DraftKings’ strategies, events, and activities during the Super Bowl, Hermalyn and Fanatics hope to interfere with and commandeer DraftKings’ most important long-term customer and partner relationships this weekend,” DraftKings said in its lawsuit.

US District Judge Julia Kobick set a hearing for Thursday afternoon in her Boston courtroom to hear arguments over the request for a restraining order.

Aaron Pressman can be reached at aaron.pressman@globe.com. Follow him @ampressman.