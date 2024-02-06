JPMorgan Chase has big plans to grow in Massachusetts and beyond

There’s some overlap with previously-announced plans: JPMorgan had already declared its intention to have 90 branches in the state, up from zero just six years ago. Now, Chase plans for nearly 110.

The New York-based financial giant on Tuesday unveiled plans to open 500 new branches nationwide and hire 3,500 employees to staff those locations during the next three years. It’s a bold strategy that will essentially double the size of its network in Massachusetts by adding 50 locations to the 59 open today. That means another roughly 500 people on top of an existing workforce in Massachusetts of 2,300.

As JPMorgan Chase’s rivals continue to pare back their brick-and-mortar footprints, the nation’s biggest bank is taking the opposite approach with yet another big branch expansion in Massachusetts and beyond.

Other New England states where Chase has recently arrived are also seeing growth. The bank currently has 14 branches in Rhode Island, five apiece in New Hampshire and in Maine, and two in Vermont; the bank will add another 10 to that mix by 2027. (Chase has long been a player in Connecticut and does not include that state as part of its New England regional market.)

In Massachusetts, at least, JPMorgan chief executive Jamie Dimon is hoping to build on his bank’s acquisition last year of First Republic. The failed private bank had a big book of business in Greater Boston, and acquiring it moved JPMorgan up to seventh place as measured by market share, statewide and in the Boston metro area. Chase holds more than 10 percent of the country’s deposits and would ordinarily not be allowed to grow by acquiring another bank, but federal regulators made an exception with First Republic because of the extenuating circumstances surrounding that bank’s collapse.

Chase’s New England regional director, Roxann Cooke, said she already has locations lined up for the next several branch openings, all to take place this year: in South Boston, Fenway, Brighton, New Bedford, Brockton, Orleans, Waltham and Plymouth. She said the three remaining First Republic offices in Greater Boston — two others have been closed — would become Chase offices or could be rebranded under the J.P.Morgan flag.

“Massachusetts remains such a critical part of the branch expansion,” Cooke said. “Our customers are telling us they want the convenience of digital and they want the comfort of human interaction [in the branches].”

Dimon shook up local banking circles in early 2018 by announcing a major expansion into Greater Boston, as well as metro Philadelphia and Washington, and doing it branch by branch instead of through a large acquisition. It was all part of a grand vision of Dimon’s to make Chase a true nationwide bank — the first with branches in all 48 contiguous states. Dimon achieved that goal in 2021.

“We’re earning and growing customers ... just as much as we’re building branches,” said Cooke, who was recruited away from Eastern Bank five years ago to help lead the expansion in Greater Boston. “For those that did not believe we were going to be here for the long haul, ... this is proof that we are doing exactly what we say.”

Jon Chesto can be reached at jon.chesto@globe.com. Follow him @jonchesto.