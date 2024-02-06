Some Mass. hospitals designated ‘high risk’ due to capacity issues, report says

“The state last week determined that much of the state’s healthcare system is at ‘high risk’ due to the capacity issue,” the association said in its weekly newsletter Feb. 5, dubbed the Monday Report.

The Department of Public Health elevated two of the state’s medical regions, including Greater Boston, to “Tier 3,” meaning that hospitals may reduce elective and non-urgent procedures, according to the Massachusetts Health & Hospital Association.

State officials last week designated much of the healthcare system in Massachusetts as “high risk” because of capacity issues at overstretched hospitals, according to an industry group.

“DPH moved two of the five medical regions in the state – the entire Boston Metropolitan area out to about Route 495 and Northeastern Massachusetts – to ‘Tier 3,′ which is the capacity designation created during the height of the pandemic,” the association said.

The group said the state’s Region 5, which includes southeastern Mass. and the Cape and Islands, has been at Tier 3 since the beginning of 2023, following the devastating fire at Signature Brockton Hospital and the “prolonged closure” of Norwood Hospital due to flooding in 2020.

If designated Tier 3, hospitals may scale back elective procedures, according to the association.

“Tier 3 requires hospitals in the affected region to meet frequently to share bed availability, and may result in facilities implementing ‘gradual and dynamic reductions in elective, non-urgent procedures and services,’” the hospital group said. “The situation is made even more precarious due to the unstable finances and uncertainty surrounding the Steward Health Care system.”

A recent association survey found that 42 hospitals in Massachusetts had a total of 1,077 patients awaiting transfer to a “post-acute facility or services,” with some patients languishing at the hospitals for a month or more.

While those patients wait for slots to open up at locations such as skilled nursing facilities, the association said, “other patients boarding in hospital [emergency departments] or in medical/surgical units awaiting that occupied bed have nowhere to go.”

In a separate statement Tuesday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health said the agency evaluates hospital capacity on a weekly basis.

“A number of factors may impact hospital capacity, including an increase of respiratory illnesses,” said a DPH spokesperson. “Importantly, this change will not result in service reductions. We continue to work closely with our hospital providers to ensure that patients get the care they need and to reduce strain on the workforce.”

The agency confirmed that Regions 3 and 4 of the state were elevated to Tier 3 status on Jan. 31, in accordance with DPH’s capacity planning and response guidance for acute care hospitals.

“Tier designations will be based on an overall assessment of the key indicators, including hospital bed capacity,” the guidance says. “In addition, DPH will consider all relevant data and trends in adjacent regions and statewide and, based on its assessment of current or anticipated health system access or capacity constraints, may escalate one or multiple regions to Tier 4 at any point.”

The Globe reported Monday that as frustrating delays in hospital emergency departments worsen, even patients with less serious health problems are spending 12 to 24 hours and longer at certain hospitals to get care, sometimes amid chaotic circumstances.

Boston’s largest and most profitable hospitals are among those with the longest delays, and the crowded conditions at many institutions are putting patients at risk, according to data, safety reports, and investigation records analyzed by the Globe.

At Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, 20 percent of the 84,000 patients who were treated and sent home in 2022 were in the emergency department more than 12 hours. At Brigham and Women’s Hospital, also in Boston, it was 16 percent.

The Globe obtained data on excessive lengths of stay in all Massachusetts hospital emergency departments from the Center for Health Information and Analysis, a state agency.

The capacity problems are one reason policymakers have worked feverishly to prevent the closure of hospitals owned by the financially troubled for-profit company Steward Health Care, concerned that other medical centers could not handle an influx of thousands of new patients.

Steward’s Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton has among the longest delays for emergency department care in the state: About 12 percent of patients stayed more than 12 hours.

Statewide data also shows an increase in the number of patients spending 12 hours or longer in emergency departments to 6 percent in 2023, from 4 percent in 2019. Those waiting at least six hours climbed to 22 percent, from 14 percent.

Anna Kuchment of the Globe Staff contributed to this report. Material from prior Globe stories was also used.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.