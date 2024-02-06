‘It’s frustrating’: Local small businesses say they’re also victims of Steward Health Care’s financial woes

But 30 days turned into 60 days. And then 60 days turned into 90 days. And before Dobek knew it, Steward’s unpaid bills stretched over the next year or so to the tune of $16,000, he said, a significant amount of money for a small business. Dobek, who shot videos that promoted hospital services, including joint replacement and neurology, said he is still waiting to get paid but doubts he will ever see that $16,000.

As the creative director of Last Minute Productions in Needham, Dobek was used to his corporate marketing video clients missing a deadline or two. And Steward, which owns nine hospitals in Massachusetts, had been a longtime client. Dobek figured the company would eventually pay him.

When the check from Steward Health Care didn’t arrive on time in early 2022, Jay Dobek at first didn’t think much of it.

Advertisement

“You get mad,” said Dobek, noting he hired a collection agency, the first time he has done so because of a client since he started the company in 2005. “It’s like yelling at the wall.”

“But when you’re a small business, what can you do?” Dobek said.

Steward, based in Dallas, is experiencing such severe financial stress that it may be unable to continue serving thousands of patients in Massachusetts. The fast-moving crisis has left regulators racing to prevent the erosion of care should the company have to shut down hospitals and other facilities. State officials were considering options such as ordering endangered facilities into receivership, but Steward said Friday it had secured funding to keep its hospitals open while it finalizes deals to stabilize the company, including potentially transferring ownership of some medical centers.

The company did not reply to the Globe’s detailing of specific allegations of nonpayment but did issue a statement that it planned to pay its vendors.

Advertisement

“Steward Health Care plans to pay its vendors and creditors and is actively working on plans to achieve this,” company spokesperson Josephine Martin said in an email.

Steward’s financial demise has reverberated among the scores of small businesses and other vendors still waiting for the company to pay them for services they provided months or even years ago. The situation serves as a stark reminder that institutions that once served as regional growth engines can present economic challenges to local communities when their financial fortunes go south.

Steward’s sprawling operation covers 16,000 health care workers and its hospitals serve 200,000 patients each year across the eastern part of the state, in mostly low-income neighborhoods from the New Hampshire border to the South Coast.

St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center, operated by Steward Health Care, in Brighton. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

Because Steward is a private company, the full extent of its debts is unknown. However, interviews with local vendors and public records, including at least a dozen lawsuits vendors filed against the company in counties across Massachusetts since 2022, suggest that the company has been struggling to pay its bills for a while now.

Steward has allegedly failed to pay for myriad parts of its business, including computer software, security guards, cleaning, and electrical wiring, court records show. The amount of money owed per vendor ranges from tens of thousands to millions of dollars.

One industry that might be particularly vulnerable to Steward’s financial woes is the medical device sector. As the Globe previously reported, device manufacturer Penumbra had repossessed embolism coils at St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center last year because of unpaid bills. Shortly after the seizure, St. Elizabeth’s had to transfer a woman who was internally bleeding after giving birth to another hospital because it did not have any coils. The woman later died, though it’s unclear whether doctors could have saved her if St. Elizabeth’s had the coils.

Advertisement

An owner of a local orthopedic device firm said he has been trying to contact Steward for unpaid invoices over the past three years.

The problem produced a ripple effect across the industry, said the owner, who requested anonymity to preserve his relationship with Steward should the company recover. When Steward failed to pay a medical device manufacturer, then that company couldn’t pay its suppliers, a chain reaction that “backlogs the entire system,” he said.

Small business owners such as John Gillooly have particularly suffered because Steward represents so much of their annual revenue.

Gillooly, who owns Professional Event Images in Milton Village, has been shooting corporate headshots and other photographs for Steward hospitals since the late 1990s.

He said it wasn’t uncommon for the company, one of his largest clients, to miss payments for several months at a time. But three years ago, the payments suddenly stopped.

“I soon learned that it was not just a cash flow problem specific to me — they weren’t paying a lot of people,” he said.

After several phone calls to Steward, the company last year paid Gillooly $23,000 of the $38,000 it owed him, Gillooly said. But that was the last time Gillooly said he heard from the company.

Advertisement

Gillooly, who has two daughters, including one in college, said the unpaid bill no doubt hurts his finances. He said he won’t sue because the cost of a lawsuit would be more than what Steward owes him.

For these small business owners, the issue is not just about dollars and cents. They spent years cultivating close relationships with Steward and the people who work at the hospitals. But now those relationships are fraying.

“You get into this business because you’re passionate about it,” Dobek said. “When I called the hospital about not getting paid, the employees seemed so embarrassed. I just felt for them. I felt like they were going to cry.”

Gillooly also said he has mixed feelings about the matter and doesn’t fault the hospital staff he worked with, who were just doing their jobs.

“It’s frustrating,” he said. “People should pay their bills. But there’s a lot of pain going on for a lot of people right now. Those hospitals mean a lot to those communities and it’s sad to see them falling apart.”

Thomas Lee can be reached at thomas.lee@globe.com.