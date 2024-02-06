I’m the principal bartender at SRV, and I run the bar program. I have between 80 to 90 percent pull when it comes to how the bar program runs and what I bring in. And I’ve been there for about seven years. That’s a really long time for hospitality.

Somerville’s Marsha Lindsey, 36, grew up in Roxbury, sipping raspberry lime rickeys at Brigham’s. After high school, it was on to waitressing and bartending jobs at Centerfolds, Sorellina, Artu, and Bricco. For seven years, she’s been behind the bar at SRV in the South End. She talks about espresso martinis, corn flakes, and the Boston restaurant scene’s changing demographics.

Advertisement

Take me back to the very beginning. How did you get started in this business?

I started in hospitality when I was 19 years old. I actually started at Centerfolds in Boston, the gentlemen’s club. And I bounced around through the company between Boston and Oxford, Massachusetts. And then I decided it really wasn’t working for me. It wasn’t doing anything for me. I was seeing a different side of hospitality, almost a more raw side of hospitality. And so I decided to move forward with nightclubs. I went to New York for a little bit, in Manhattan. And then I went to Vegas for a little bit, then Miami for a little bit, and then I came back to Boston. It just was more my speed. I started working at a fine-dining restaurant called Sorellina in the Back Bay for about a year.

Get Winter Soup Club A six-week series featuring soup recipes and cozy vibes, plus side dishes and toppings, to get us all through the winter. Enter Email Sign Up

I’m one of the only Black female bartenders in Boston, so that experience was really poignant. Then I went to the North End, where I was the first Black female bartender in the North End ever — in the whole history of the North End.

Advertisement

When people found out that I was working there, we started to get a lot of customers who were very curious, people who were regulars. And then I started asking around. I started asking restaurant owners, people who have lived in North End all their lives. Nobody had ever seen a Black female bartender in the North End, ever, until I showed up. The North End is a very small place. It’s like an island. It’s a square mile where literally everybody knows everybody. And when somebody new comes into that space, it’s very, very obvious.

Centerfold’s: Everyone knows what that is, and I bet they’re thinking: ‘Ooh. Why there?’ Tell me.

I wanted money! I wanted a lot of money. I wanted to be financially independent. I was my parents’ youngest child, and resources weren’t there for me, because they kind of got exhausted by the time I needed them.

I just wanted to be on my own. I wanted to travel, and I wanted to be able to live my life the way I wanted to at 19. That was the easiest way that I knew how.

You said that you saw a different side of the hospitality industry. What does that mean?

Working in a gentlemen’s club is very eye-opening for somebody who’s young, who wasn’t doing any drugs and could not drink. So I was stone-cold sober in an environment that’s an enclosed space, where women are kind of on this pedestal, literally a stage, where men and sometimes other women are focused on them.

Advertisement

There’s no clock, no windows; you have no sense of time when you’re in that space. And it’s just very fascinating to watch the interaction between specifically men and women, when women kind of have the upper hand in a way … . They could just make any man drop X amount of dollars with a snap of a finger or a wink. It was super-fascinating. And women are amazing creatures, the most beautiful creatures on the planet. It was really telling to watch men just fawn over them.

Where did you grow up? Are you from this area originally?

I’m from Roxbury. I grew up in Egleston Square. I went to Catholic school right down the street, and then I went to Latin Academy. I was born and raised in Boston.

I’d love to hear your viewpoint on what Boston is like in terms of the Black hospitality scene and race relations.

There is definitely a segregation within the city, a physical segregation between demographics and economics. So you have the Back Bay, North End, Fenway kind of area, a little bit of the South End, that was designed to be affluent and predominantly white.

Then you have Dorchester, Roxbury, West Roxbury — Dorchester is the biggest [neighborhood] in Boston, but it doesn’t see as much tourism because it’s not promoted as such. It’s starting to get a little better. But the hospitality scene in Boston definitely reflects that segregation on a map. And the hospitality scene, when it comes to being a person of color, a woman? There are very, very few Black female bartenders in the city. Most of us know each other, talk to each other, bounce ideas off of each other.

Advertisement

When you go into fine dining in the city of Boston, it’s just so few and far between. And I think that’s a testament to also the toxicity of hospitality, of just creating a space where you go in and you think that because you are light-skinned, or present light, that you’re better or you have more knowledge or fit into that ideal a little bit more. Which is untrue.

How’s SRV?

I heard they were looking for a bartender at SRV. I’d never heard of it. It [was described] as fancy but chill. And I really, really liked that phrasing. So I did an interview and took over the bar program. I loved it. It had structure. It had culture. It was inclusive. The director of operations, Deirdre Auld, was such a strong, smart, empathetic boss — she really is just an incredible human being. That really helped me. She almost described it as: ‘You were a little baby bird that fell out of the nest, trying to understand that hospitality can be a safe space.’

Why be a bartender; why do you love it?

I love the people. We’re in hospitality; when you’re behind the bar, you can’t be a hermit. You can’t be antisocial. I just love being around so many different kinds of people, so many different backgrounds, learning everybody’s story. The human experience is unique to a billion people. And I think that’s so fantastic, to just kind of get into other people’s heads and see what makes them tick. That’s my favorite part of bartending, hands down.

Advertisement

Let’s talk a little bit about the Boston food and beverage scene. Where do you think Boston really excels? And what could Boston do better?

I think Boston’s good at opening up restaurants. I think Boston’s really good at opening up spaces for people to eat, to come to convene, to enjoy each other, to catch a vibe. I think that Boston’s not so good at inclusivity. I think that there’s way more room to grow when it comes to having people of color in the front of the house. It definitely could be better about that.

What type of change would need to happen? Obviously, you’re one person; you can’t solve it single-handedly. But what would you recommend happening?

I would recommend maybe a program to have people who are from different demographics in the city understand that hospitality is a welcoming space for you. There is a seat at the table for you. I think there should be restaurants or restaurant groups that definitely seek more people of color and try to give them a chance to learn to grow. It’s not going to be the whole city of Boston in that aspect. ... There’s definitely room to hire more people, not just because they’re Black, but because they’re Black and talented.

“We are the first sit-down, full-service restaurant in this neighborhood in some time,” says Kyisha Davenport, the general manager and beverage director of Comfort Kitchen, which opened in Uphams Corner in January 2023. Rita Tinega

Who do you really look up to in the Boston restaurant scene?

Kyisha Davenport, the GM of Comfort Kitchen. She is fantastic. She does her research. She does her work. She knows her stuff. And she is an incredible human being. She’s got everything that anybody could ever want to be in hospitality. I look up to her in a crazy way.

What’s the endgame? Where do you see yourself someday?

I see myself stepping out from behind the bar and maybe taking on a more global position, maybe a beverage director of a bigger group. Or I’d do more things outside of the bar in terms of what I’ve been doing with little cocktail demos; I do mocktail classes. I think that’s something that’s really, really great for me, doing classes and more outreach.

Let’s talk about your earliest food memories: Where did you eat when you were growing up in Roxbury?

In Roxbury, we actually went to Brigham that was on Centre Street in Jamaica Plain. That was one of my earliest memories. I’d get a raspberry lime rickey and a grilled cheese. My dad’s mom would take me and my brothers probably once a week. It was like my favorite thing in the whole world. Honestly. That raspberry lime rickey is elite.

Where you hang out now when you’re not working?

There are only a few places because I really don’t have a lot of time, because I have a baby. I love going to Oak Long Bar in the Fairmont Copley Plaza Hotel. It’s beautiful there, with so much people-watching. It’s just fascinating because it doesn’t feel like a hotel bar, but it definitely is. There are all kinds of characters anytime you go.

What about what neighborhood spots when you don’t want to cook?

I’m not really pretentious or pristine when it comes to where I eat. I really like Fuji at Assembly Square. It’s really good sushi, and it’s accessible and it’s close. Salt and Stone just opened up in Assembly, and I really like their menu a lot. La Brasa is great. And Oliviera’s Brazilian barbecue is really, really yum.

Let’s talk about beverages. What’s your favorite drink and your least favorite drink to make?

I really just love to make a really delicious, crisp, clean margarita. That’s probably my favorite drink to make. My least favorite drink to make is an espresso martini, only because of how people ask for it. They ask for it like they’re demure and shy. Like it’s a little secret, or like they might be embarrassed to ask: ‘Can I have an espresso martini?’ And it’s like: ‘Of course you can. It’s not a secret. Go ahead!’

That’s so funny. Maybe it’s sort of a cliché?

It’s so weird. Just ask me. I’ll make it for you.

What’s your favorite guilty pleasure food?

This is going to sound really weird, but I eat cornflakes out of the box like chips. It’s something that my mom used to do. I got it from her. It’s crunchy, and there’s not a lot of crazy flavors to disrupt anything. It’s just really easy. And you can find cornflakes anywhere.

If you were to describe the Boston food and drink scene in a sentence, what would you say?

It’s good, but it’s going to be great. It’s going great.

How so?

Things are changing. You can feel it. I’m starting to see more people who look like me inside the restaurant. I’m starting to feel the vibe changing, scenery, clientele. It’s a ripple, and you can just feel it in your bones that we’re onto something big here.

Interview was edited and condensed.

Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her @kcbaskin.