Recipe: Celebrate Chinese New Year with the scallion pancakes author Grace Lin learned from her mother

Makes 3 pancakes or enough to serve 4

Grace Lin, author of "Chinese Menu: The History, Myths, and Legends Behind Your Favorite Foods," offers her mother's scallion pancakes in her very good new book. It's the only recipe she includes. To make the pancakes, you spread salt and finely chopped scallions onto rolled-out dough, form it into a cylinder, curl it into a spiral, and roll it out again. Scallion pancakes won't seem too difficult to make if you love playing with doughs, though this isn't a breezy recipe. The dough is sticky and you roll it with oil, rather than flour. But by the time the first round hits the hot oil in a wok or skillet, you'll see what your hard work is about to produce. Frying is very particular so both sides are brown and crisp and the inside is cooked through. Celebrate Chinese New Year (starting Feb 10) by making your own pancakes.

1 bunch (about 6) scallions, white and light green parts very finely chopped ½ teaspoon white pepper 1 teaspoon salt, and more for sprinkling 2 teaspoons toasted sesame oil 4 cups flour 1½ teaspoons sugar 1½ cups warm water 2 teaspoons vegetable oil Extra vegetable oil (for rolling and frying)

7. Leaving the pancake in the pan, add 1/2 teaspoon oil around the edges. Turn the pancake one last time. Turn the heat to low, cover the pan, and cook for 1 minute more, turning halfway through.