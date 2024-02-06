Recipe: In less than 15 minutes, you can wow your val/gal with these chocolate swirl cream cups

5. Divide the cream among the dessert dishes or cups. Top with raspberries and garnish with crushed cookies, nuts, or chocolate.

4. Spoon streaks of the melted chocolate over the cream. With a silicone spatula, use to 2 to 3 strokes to fold the chocolate into the cream so that it looks streaky.

3. In an electric mixer on medium-high speed, beat the mascarpone, cream, vanilla, sugar, and salt until it forms soft peaks.

2. Fill a saucepan with 1 inch of water. Bring to a boil. Set a heatproof bowl over the pot; the bowl should not touch the water. Remove the pan from the heat. In the bowl (over the hot water, but not over heat), combine the chocolate, coffee, and rum, bourbon, whiskey, or extra coffee. Stir until melted and smooth. Leave the bowl over the hot water until ready to use.

For Val/Gal Day, you can whip up this dessert in less than 15 minutes. Swirl melted chocolate mixed with coffee and rum (or bourbon or whiskey) into mascarpone beaten with cream. Top with fresh raspberries and it's reminiscent of the famous British dish Eton Mess, minus the strawberries. Yes, messy, but oh so delish. If you want to skip the alcohol, add more coffee or just water; you need the full amount of liquid in the pan to keep the chocolate smooth. The crown of berries is a counterpoint to the rich cream, as is something crunchy (coarsely crushed crisp cookies, toasted nuts, chopped chocolate). This might be a sweet ending to a special date.

Serves 4

For Val/Gal Day, you can whip up this dessert in less than 15 minutes. Swirl melted chocolate mixed with coffee and rum (or bourbon or whiskey) into mascarpone beaten with cream. Top with fresh raspberries and it's reminiscent of the famous British dish Eton Mess, minus the strawberries. Yes, messy, but oh so delish. If you want to skip the alcohol, add more coffee or just water; you need the full amount of liquid in the pan to keep the chocolate smooth. The crown of berries is a counterpoint to the rich cream, as is something crunchy (coarsely crushed crisp cookies, toasted nuts, chopped chocolate). This might be a sweet ending to a special date.

4 ounces bittersweet chocolate, chopped ¼ cup liquid espresso or strong dark-roast coffee 2 tablespoons rum, bourbon, whiskey or extra coffee 8 ounces mascarpone 1½ cups heavy cream or whipping cream 3 tablespoons confectioners' sugar 2 teaspoons vanilla extract Pinch of salt 1 pint fresh raspberries ½ cup coarsely crushed crisp cookies, toasted nuts, chopped bittersweet chocolate

1. Have on hand 4 dessert dishes, coupe glasses, or cups (1-cup capacity each).

2. Fill a saucepan with 1 inch of water. Bring to a boil. Set a heatproof bowl over the pot; the bowl should not touch the water. Remove the pan from the heat. In the bowl (over the hot water, but not over heat), combine the chocolate, coffee, and rum, bourbon, whiskey, or extra coffee. Stir until melted and smooth. Leave the bowl over the hot water until ready to use.

3. In an electric mixer on medium-high speed, beat the mascarpone, cream, vanilla, sugar, and salt until it forms soft peaks.

4. Spoon streaks of the melted chocolate over the cream. With a silicone spatula, use to 2 to 3 strokes to fold the chocolate into the cream so that it looks streaky.