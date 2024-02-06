Recipe: Turkey meatball subs should keep the fans happy at a Super Bowl party, at least food-wise

4. Slice the baking sheet under the broiler. Broil the sandwiches for 1 to 2 minutes, or until the cheese is melted and bubbly.

Whether they're cheering for Taylor Swift's boyfriend's team or the other team, your guests are sure to bring their appetites to a Super Bowl party. These turkey meatball subs should keep them happy, at least food-wise. When you prep the meatballs, you're going to be making a panade, a mixture of breadcrumbs and milk that will keep the lean ground turkey moist. Roll or scoop balls, bake them in a hot oven, and then finish them in a savory tomato sauce. For sandwich assembly, use hoagie rolls and toast the bread. Stuff them with meatballs and red sauce, and return them to the oven with provolone on top. Traditionalists will probably want to stop there. But you can also add sport peppers (they're pickled and mild), arugula, or sliced red onion. Even if your team loses, your guests will win.

Serves 6

MEATBALLS

Canola or vegetable oil (for the pan) 1 cup panko or other dry white breadcrumbs 1 cup finely grated Parmesan cheese 3 tablespoons olive oil 3 cloves garlic, finely chopped ½ cup milk 2 eggs, lightly beaten ½ cup chopped fresh parsley 2 teaspoon dried oregano ½ teaspoon ground fennel seed 1 teaspoon salt ½ teaspoon black pepper 2 pounds lean ground turkey

1. Set the oven at 425 degrees. Lightly oil a rimmed baking sheet.

2. In a bowl large enough to hold all the meatballs ingredients, mix the panko or breadcrumbs, Parmesan, olive oil, garlic, and milk. Stir well. Let the mixture rest for 5 minutes.

3. With a whisk, vigorously beat in the eggs. Add the parsley, oregano, ground fennel, salt, and pepper, and whisk until thoroughly blended.

4. Use a spoon to stir in the turkey. Stir vigorously until the mixture is smooth.

5. With your hands or an ice cream scoop, form meatballs that are roughly 2 inches in diameter. Set them on the baking sheet.

6. Transfer to the oven and bake for 15 minutes.

SAUCE

2 tablespoons olive oil 1 large red onion, thinly sliced 1 red bell pepper, cored, seeded, and sliced 3 cloves garlic, chopped 1 can (28 ounces) crushed tomatoes Salt and black pepper, to taste

1. In a large flameproof casserole or Dutch oven over high heat, heat the olive oil. Add the onion and red pepper. Cook without stirring for 3 to 5 minutes, or until they begin to char. Stir quickly, and continue cooking for 3 minutes more. Stir in the garlic.

2. Stir in the crushed tomatoes and a generous pinch each of salt and black pepper. Bring the liquid to a boil and lower the heat. Nestle the cooked meatballs in the sauce. Cover and simmer for 15 minutes.

SANDWICHES

6 hoagie rolls 12 slices provolone cheese

1. Set the oven at 425. Have on hand a clean, rimmed baking sheet.

2. Split the hoagie rolls lengthwise. Scoop out some of the soft center (you can use this to make fresh breadcrumbs for another dish). Place the rolls on the baking sheet cut sides up. Toast in the oven for 1 to 3 minutes, or until lightly toasted. Turn the broiler to high.

3. Divide the meatballs and sauce among the 6 rolls. Top with slices of provolone.