A golden, fluffy treat for your sweetie, straight from Italy

If you’re looking for a unique gift for Valentine’s Day, Nicola Olivieri bakes heart-shaped panettones at his family’s storied pastry shop Olivieri 1882 in the Veneto region of Italy. With the same family recipe and dough as the classic panettone (it’s won awards), the romantic holiday’s San Valentino Rise In Love Panettone is equally golden, sweet, moist, and fluffy. It’s baked with Tahitian bourbon vanilla beans and Italian acacia honey and studded with dark chocolate chunks and candied wild strawberries. The bakery started shipping its domed cakes, a specialty for Christmas, to the United States around three years ago. The Valentine’s Day treat is a limited edition. It’s shipped fresh from Italy in a colorful gift box within 48 hours of ordering. $54.90 plus $10 shipping. Order at usa.olivieri1882.com or goldbelly.com.