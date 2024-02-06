Avian flu detected in backyard birds in Essex County, officials say

Known as the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza, or HPAI, the disease may also be affecting wild Canada geese, who died or become sick in the county, the Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources said in a statement.

The avian flu has been detected in birds in Essex County that died suddenly without showing any signs or symptoms, state officials said Tuesday.

HPAI rarely infects humans, experts said, but they urged the public not to touch or feed any birds that could be infected, the statement said.

“Pet owners should also prevent their dogs from making contact with wild birds,” the department said.

The virus was detected in a non-poultry, backyard flock that died suddenly without exhibiting any symptoms consistent with the virus, according to the statement. There have been additional reports of dead and dying wild Canada geese with HPAI symptoms in Essex County and surrounding costal areas, but experts are waiting on test results to confirm the presence of the virus, officials said.

An outbreak of avian influenza in June of 2022 resulted in the death of hundreds of costal birds including eiders, cormorants, seagulls, ducks, and terns, the Globe reported.

The state said Tuesday that the virus continues to infect wild birds, especially waterfowl. They advised backyard and commercial poultry owners to prevent any contact between their flock and wild birds, their feathers, or their droppings.

“Eliminating standing water and preventing domestic birds from having access to ponds, streams, and wetland areas that attract wild waterfowl is of critical importance,” MDAR said in the statement.

People can report sick or dead domestic birds at 617-626-1795 or fill out an online poultry disease reporting form. Sick or dead wild birds can be reported at this link.





