History is on the menu at these Rhode Island taverns

In Boston, the Sons of Liberty planned their historic “tea party” while meeting at the Green Dragon Tavern around 1765. In the 1840s, unsatisfied with efforts to free Rhode Island from the Royal Charter of 1663, former Rhode Island state representative Thomas Dorr made Jebediah Sprague’s Tavern in Chepachet, now known as Tavern on Main, his headquarters. The White Horse Tavern in Newport served as Newport’s city council, Rhode Island Colony’s General Assembly, and the colony’s criminal court for more than 100 years.

PROVIDENCE — In New England, taverns have always been more than a simple place to eat and drink. During the Colonial era, they were also a place for weary travelers to sleep, and a spot for locals to gather, share news, and debate.

“Taverns were initially public houses. They were brought about because travelers needed a place to have a drink, get a meal, or have a bed,” said Robert Geake, a Pawtucket historian and author of “Historic Taverns of Rhode Island.”

As communities grew, taverns — with their food, alcohol, and blazing hearths — became a more comfortable place for locals to gather, Geake told the Globe, especially when compared to formal meeting houses, which were often unheated and furnished with hard, wooden pews. Eventually, taverns became the choice location for early governments and court systems in New England.

“The tavern was the most democratic place to discuss politics,” Geake said. “Early justices of the peace were justices who rode around on the circuit to different communities. They would set up in a tavern and hear civic hearings and community complaints. They would call those upper chambers ‘court chambers.’ A tavern was a place away from the meetinghouse where they could talk about politicians and leaders of the community, and talk very democratically without the formal setting of a meeting house.”

Rhode Islanders still head to taverns these days to discuss news and politics, and to debate the Patriots’ and Red Sox’s stumbles. And in Rhode Island, some of these locations also serve up a side order of history. Here are a few of the oldest, most-historic taverns in the Ocean State.

The White Horse Tavern in Newport, R.I., is the oldest restaurant in continuous operation in the US. It opened in 1673. Is also said to be the 10th oldest in the world. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

White Horse Tavern, Newport: The White Horse Tavern predates American Independence and the “Siege of Newport.” It was built in 1652 as a home for English immigrant, politician, and attorney Francis Brinley, and was later owned by notorious pirate William Mayes Jr., the marauder best known for taking over Captain William Kidd’s ship and allegedly leaving him stranded in the Caribbean. According to the New England Historical Society, the White Horse Tavern was the site of the only murder investigation in which a ghost was a witness. These days, the tavern serves classic American fine dining, including Duck Scotch Egg, Beef Wellington, pan-seared scallops, and Rhode Island littleneck clams, oysters, crab, and shrimp. 26 Marlborough St., Newport, R.I.

Tavern on Main, Chepachet: Allegedly haunted by People’s Party leader Thomas Dorr and others from the Dorr Rebellion in the early 1840s, the tavern was built around 1760 for Cyrus Cooke, who converted it into a bar in about 1800. Since then, it has seen more than two centuries worth of community gatherings. Bar operator David Lumnah now serves a menu of haddock homard — topped with Maine Lobster and cracker crumbs — stuffed shrimp, chicken and veal parmesan, seafood alfredo, roast beef, and prime rib. They’re hearty plates. 1157 Putnam Pike, Chepachet, R.I.

The Carriage House Inn and Saloon in North Kingstown, R.I., built in the 1760s. Carlos Muñoz

Carriage Inn and Saloon, North Kingstown: Tug a giant iron ring to open the door of this tavern, which was once a 19th-century cut-stone barn. Once rumored to have been a brothel, the old masonry building is now a modern restaurant and banquet room. The Whiskey Room serves all kinds of spirits but it is known for its selection of scotch, bourbon, and whiskey. Owner Roy Ring offers a wide selection of American fare, including Reuben egg rolls and prime rib rolls, seafood, pasta, steaks, prime rib shepherd’s pie, and stuffed shrimp. 1065 Tower Hill Road, North Kingstown, R.I.

General Stanton Inn, Charlestown: Some believe the gable-roofed, center-chimney house that’s now home to the General Stanton Inn was built more than 100 years before American Independence. The Rhode Island Historical Preservation Commission calls the hotel and tavern one of the most important structures in Charlestown, and “the source of many stories — both factual and fanciful.” It was sold “at lottery” to General Joseph Stanton in 1796, who enlarged it and made it his home. It was reportedly used as a Native American schoolhouse as early as 1775, and Stanton, who reportedly was an early member of the Sons of Liberty, may also have used the inn as a secret gathering place for George Washington’s spy ring, according to the tavern’s website. The last General Stanton (there were three) befriended Moses Brown, and the inn is believed to have become a stop on the Underground Railroad; current owner David Moore said there are hiding places in the building, as well as a hidden staircase. After 1810, the inn was used as a Post Road drinking hole, and in the 1920s, a gambling house. Four Presidents — Washington, Chester Arthur, Theodore Roosevelt, and George Bush Sr. — have been guests, and the ghosts of the first General Stanton, one of his daughters, and his cat are rumored to appear now and then. Now, the tavern serves seafood and American fare for dinner guests, hotel guests, and gatherings. 4115 Old Post Rd, Charlestown, R.I.

DeWolf Tavern, Bristol: In Rhode Island, The DeWolf name is linked to slavery; though Rhode Island outlawed slave trading in 1787, James DeWolf and his family continued to run slaving trips to West Africa illegally until 1820. The DeWolf family also sold goods, including rum, and the tavern that bears their name is located next to what was once the DeWolf Rum Distillery. It was built around 1818 and used as a warehouse; a boat slip running alongside it allowed goods to be unloaded to both levels of the building, and pieces of wooden rum barrels were found during renovations, according to the tavern’s website. The building has survived dozens of hurricanes and even a direct hit by the Prudence Island Ferry in 1938. Today, the dinner menu serves a variety of seafood as well as chicken, lamb, shaved steak, and an excellent oyster po’boy. 259 Thames St, Bristol, R.I.

Ciro’s Tavern, Woonsocket: The four-story building that houses this Old English-style pub was built in 1893 and has been used as a retail space, a family home, and a boarding house. The current owners have tried to preserve the history of the building, which is within walking distance of the historic Stadium Theater. The menu is a mix of American and English fare: fish and chips, parmesan encrusted chicken, lobster ravioli, penne vodka, and more. 42 Cherry Street, Woonsocket, R.I.

Murphy's Pub in Providence. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

Murphy’s Tavern, Providence: Joseph Murphy opened Murphy’s Lunch in The National Building in 1929, and it later merged with Keyhole Lounge and became an Irish Pub and restaurant. The business has survived the challenges of the Great Depression (1929-1941), Prohibition (1920-1933), and COVID-19. During its history, it has changed hands several times. Most recently, Ruth Ferrazzano, who started working at Murphy’s as a waitress in 1979, took over as owner in 1997. It moved to the nearby Cosmopolitan Building (Palmer Block) in 2007. The restaurant’s menu is an amalgamation of Murphy’s original New York Deli menu, Irish, and American fare. General Manager Lewis Ferrazzano said, “It’s a place where an athlete sits next to a judge, [who] sits next to a garbagemen.” 100 Fountain St, Providence

O’Rourke’s Bar and Grill, Warwick: The tavern first opened in the 1890s as the White & Sanders grocery store, and was later developed into Parkway Tavern and then Gaspee Lounge. In 2005, tavernkeeper Michael O’Rourke did a major renovation and renamed the pub O’Rourke’s Bar and Grill. From the comfort of “Breffny’s” room visitors can sit in front of an antique marble fireplace and enjoy views of Pawtuxet Cove. The pub has patio dining and serves a mix of Irish and American food, including its popular “Irish Nachos.” 23 Peck Lane, Warwick, R.I.

